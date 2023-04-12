According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, the global economy will grow somewhat more slowly this year than previously thought. The IMF cut its forecasts for 2023 and 2024 by 0.1 points to 2.8 and 3.0 percent on Tuesday, after 3.4 percent in 2022. The global economy will at least find a bottom, even if the medium-term prospects are meager. The war in Ukraine is primarily slowing down the industrialized countries. India and China in particular are the driving forces around the world after the People’s Republic relaxed the strict corona restrictions. Germany is one of the few countries that the IMF does not believe will grow this year. The financial organization, which helps countries in need, is also concerned about the stability of the financial system.

The sharp hikes in interest rates to combat high inflation since the Russian attack on Ukraine more than a year ago continue to take their toll. The US economy is likely to grow by just 1.6 and 1.1 percent in 2023 and 2024, according to the IMF’s new World Economic Outlook, released Tuesday ahead of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington. Compared to the previous estimate in January, the IMF is somewhat more optimistic, even if the values ​​are meager in a long-term comparison. The euro zone is expected to grow by 0.8 and 1.4 percent. The IMF is more pessimistic for Germany and expects a minus of 0.1 percent this year and then an increase of 1.1 percent in 2024. Great Britain’s economy is also likely to shrink this year, but at 0.3 percent not quite as much as feared in January.

Emerging and developing countries “pick up speed”

“Many emerging and developing countries are picking up speed,” said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. The IMF believes that China, after abandoning the strict corona measures, can achieve growth rates of 5.2 and 4.5 percent for this year and next, after only 3.0 percent in 2022. “China‘s reopened economy is recovering strongly.” India is expected to increase by 5.9 and 6.3 percent. That’s a little less than last thought. Russia’s economy is therefore probably no longer shrinking. The IMF expects growth rates of 0.7 and 1.3 percent here.

In five years, global growth is likely to be three percent – roughly at the current level. In 2011, the medium-term perspective was still 4.6 percent. The reasons for the structural weakening are less rapidly growing countries such as China and South Korea, the consequences of the corona pandemic, a lack of structural reforms, fewer innovations and an increasing division in the world due to political conflicts.

Risk financial sector

According to the IMF, the most recent collapse of banks in the USA and Switzerland, which necessitated bailouts by the state and competitors, shows how vulnerable the industry still is. “Turbulence is brewing beneath the surface and the situation is quite fragile,” the IMF said. This is one of the side effects of the sharp rise in interest rates to curb inflation. In addition, high inflation, driven by higher energy and food prices, remains a problem. The financial industry is too complacent and repeatedly has structural problems in the balance sheets that could lead to liquidity problems. This has recently been shown in Great Britain and the USA, but measures by supervisors and central banks have prevented worse things from happening. There are still “significant weaknesses”. It is in the nature of nervous investors on the stock exchanges to test and disclose these weaknesses. This could affect banks with certain credit risks, interest rate dependencies or short-term refinancing, for example.

Global inflation at 7.0 percent

If the financial sector has to become more cautious because its own refinancing costs are rising, global economic growth could be another 0.3 points lower in 2023. In an even worse scenario, with suddenly changing financing conditions, global growth could be as little as 1 percent. “We estimate the probability of this to be around 15 percent,” said IMF expert Gourinchas. The world economy as a whole is in a tricky situation, also because inflation is not yet under control and is still well above the targets set by the central banks.

At the very least, the interest rate hikes should start to show signs of success and the rate of inflation should slow down, but not as much as hoped. The IMF expects global inflation to be 7.0 percent this year, and 4.9 percent in 2024. In the industrialized countries, 4.7 and 2.6 percent are expected. This would at least bring the values ​​closer to the central bank targets of often two percent. However, core inflation, which excludes energy and food, has not yet peaked in many countries. Despite often very robust labor markets, there is generally no threat of a wage-price spiral. Because wage increases have recently lagged behind price increases.

hb/dk (rtr)