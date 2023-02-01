Home Business IMF: Italy’s GDP estimate revised upwards for 2023 (+0.6%), Eurozone also does well (+0.7%)
IMF: Italy’s GDP estimate revised upwards for 2023 (+0.6%), Eurozone also does well (+0.7%)

Italy’s GDP will grow by 0.6% in 2023 and by 0.9% in 2024. This is what emerges from the latest update from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which revised upwards its growth estimates for the current year price (+80 basis points compared to the -0.2% in October) and downwards for the next (-40 bp compared to the +1.3% estimated in October).

As regards the Eurozone, growth is expected by 0.7% this year (20 bp higher than expected in October) and 1.6% in 2024 (20 bp over October). Growth in Germany will almost stop this year (+0.1%, 40 bp compared to October) and then accelerate in 2024 to 1.4% (-10 bp).

More generally, the growth estimates made by the IMF at a global level for 2023 have risen to +2.9% despite noting a slowdown in growth compared to the previous year.

