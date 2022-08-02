The recovery of the Italian economy from the decline due to the Covid pandemic was very strong and employment returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the beautiful country will have to face new challenges. This is what we read in the report of the International Monetary Fund on Italy, just published.

According to the IMF, Italian growth should slow from 6.6% in 2021 to 3% in 2022, with a further slowdown to 0.75% in 2023 (estimates already emerged in the latest update of the World economic outlook). Unemployment is expected at 8.8% in 2022 and 9.3% in 2023. While inflation, at 6.7% and 3.5%, respectively for 2022 and 2023.