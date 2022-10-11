Home Business IMF raises GDP estimates for Italy in 2022 to + 3.2%, cuts outlook for 2023. Expects contraction -0.2%
Business

IMF raises GDP estimates for Italy in 2022 to + 3.2%, cuts outlook for 2023. Expects contraction -0.2%

by admin
IMF raises GDP estimates for Italy in 2022 to + 3.2%, cuts outlook for 2023. Expects contraction -0.2%

The International Monetary Fund has revised upwards the outlook on Italy’s GDP growth in 2022, cutting the estimates for next year.

The IMF, which has just released its update to the WEO (World Economic Outlook), now estimates growth in Italy’s gross domestic product this year, equal to + 3.2% on an annual basis, 0.2 percentage points over expectations for July (+0.9 points on April).

On the other hand, the forecasts on GDP growth for 2023 have been revised downwards by as much as 0.9 percentage points: the Fund now expects a contraction of the Italian GDP of 0.2%.

The Washington institution cut its global economic growth outlook for 2023 by 0.2 percentage points from its July estimates, projecting an expansion of 2.7%.

See also  Fiat 500 Hybrid protagonist of the new video by Ermal Meta

You may also like

BOSS Zhipin plans to go to Hong Kong...

N26: 2021 revenues up 50.3% to 182.4 million...

Cryptocurrencies need the same level of regulation as...

EU green light to the Por of Piedmont...

Small municipalities, 100,000 hires are on the way

UniCredit launches the new series of Memory Cash...

Company cars, what to do to avoid any...

From Laminazione Sottile one thousand euros per employee...

China’s first “fastest electric car on the surface”...

Brussels, green light for the 1.5 billion plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy