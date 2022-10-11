The International Monetary Fund has revised upwards the outlook on Italy’s GDP growth in 2022, cutting the estimates for next year.

The IMF, which has just released its update to the WEO (World Economic Outlook), now estimates growth in Italy’s gross domestic product this year, equal to + 3.2% on an annual basis, 0.2 percentage points over expectations for July (+0.9 points on April).

On the other hand, the forecasts on GDP growth for 2023 have been revised downwards by as much as 0.9 percentage points: the Fund now expects a contraction of the Italian GDP of 0.2%.

The Washington institution cut its global economic growth outlook for 2023 by 0.2 percentage points from its July estimates, projecting an expansion of 2.7%.