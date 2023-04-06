The world economy will grow less than 3% in 2023

“Growth remains weak by historical standards.” This was announced by the general manager of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. The worst is that, according to the IMF, economic activity is slowing down both in the United States and in the euro area. Also to blame for the restrictive interest rate policy which is thinking about demand.

Thus, according to the IMF, world growth will remain around 3% for the next five years. The “our lowest medium-term estimate since 1990 and well below the +3.8% of the last two decades. This makes it more difficult to reduce poverty, heal the scars of the Covid crisis and offer new and better opportunities for all,” he explains.

Inflation remains an enemy

“There can be no robust growth without price stability or without financial stability” continues the economist, underlining how the fight against inflation has become more complex with the recent pressure on the banking sector in the US and Switzerland. Tensions which however have highlighted “the long road made since the 2008 crisis. The banks are stronger and more resilient”.

Despite the pressure on demand and the current economic slowdown, the expert believes that “central banks should continue to raise interest rates to fighting inflation but using financial policies to ensure price stability“.

But the risk around the corner is that the restrictive interest rate policy will also create problems for credit institutions which could undergo a new wave of bad debts related to the difficulties of the business world.

Treasury estimates are conservative

For the ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti, “the trend GDP will settle in the Def at 0.9% and the deficit bar, again on a trend level, will instead be 4.35%“. Sources from the Ministry of Economy then highlighted how the work is going ahead in Via XX Settembre on the basis of the “prudent” approach already demonstrated by Minister Giorgetti on the occasion of the Nadef and the budget law.

For the government, prudence is synonymous with seriousness with respect to Europe and the situation of the Italian public finances and the government will continue along this path. The Def is expected in the cabinet on Tuesday next week.

But for the analysts of Axa Investment Managers, inflation will not leave us soon

“Inflation remains high and will not leave us in the short term” explain the experts of the French group. “Financial markets continue to experience wild swings after that the sell-off caused by the collapse of the US banks Svb and Signature and the difficulties of Credit Suisse” the experts highlight. The ball passes to the Federal Reserve and the ECB.

“The US central bank will have to decide whether to continue tightening money or pause rate hikes – they specify -. In this context, rather than choosing between nominal and inflation-linked bonds, we could focus on a strategy that allows a flexible allocation on both components. In a context of strengthening economic data, inflation has started to slow down, although not as much as desired by the monetary authorities”. A result that does not bode well, at least in the short term.