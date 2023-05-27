IMF to Italy: “Implement the Pnrr and make a plan for debt reduction”

The International Monetary Fund calls Italy: “Full and timely implementation of the Pnnr”

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) the Italian economy will grow by1,1% in 2023 and 2024. These are the forecasts contained in the note released at the end of the talks between the Fund’s economists and the Italian economic and financial authorities. This is due to a macro-economic picture of the beautiful country in good condition, and in particular “to theskillful management of gas supplies in 2022 by the authorities and the welfare support provided in response to the energy price shock”.

However, while forecasting GDP growth of more than one percentage point, the Fund predicts that even in 2023 “inflation will remain problematic and high interest rates will keep financial sector risks high”. Therefore, to protect public finances from possible economic shocks, the IMF suggests a solution: le budget policies. “Given the high public debt and the more stringent financial conditions, save revenue unexpected from inflation and accounting changes is advisable. A credible debt relief plan medium-term would further mitigate debt-related risks,” the report reads.

Furthermore, “the full and timely implementation of the Pnrr of Italy is necessary to increase productivity and stimulate potential growth” in Italy. In this way, Italy will be able to better face “the multiple challenges of population aging, climate change, energy security and global fragmentation “. In general, the scenario painted by the IMF for the Italian economy seems to suggest that the risks are around the corner: “Although positive surprises are possible in the short termdownside risks dominate the growth prospects“. For this reason, economists call for “further increasing the efficiency of public spending”, launching “reforms to support growth” and “anchoring the budgetary policy”.

