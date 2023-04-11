A road that unfolds on a more difficult path, with the risks of “hard” landing rising again. This is the trajectory of the global economy traced by the International Monetary Fund in its spring global outlook. If on the one hand the recovery from the pandemic, first, and from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, then, remains on track, on the other hand the monetary tightening dictated by central banks is starting to make itself felt on the real economy. This has a positive impact on the containment of inflation, but also by lowering growth forecasts.

Overall, the IMF estimates a minimum in global economic growth this year with +2.8%, before recovering but only slightly to a “modest” +3%. Forecasts limited by 0.1 compared to January. For Italy, the document indicates a progression of 0.7% this year and 0.8% the next, also in this case with minimal deviations from the previous forecast (improves by 0.1 in 2023, worsens by the same amount 2024). Numbers that compare with a growth of 0.8% this year for the Eurozone (in which -0.1% in Germany stands out) and 1.4% next year. Precisely in the “advanced economies” the blog of the economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas indicates the weak link in this year’s growth, with the United Kingdom seen at -0.3%.





Global inflation is expected to fall, albeit less markedly than initially estimated: from 8.7% last year, it is expected to fall to 7% this year and then 4.9% next year. For Italy, the International Monetary Fund estimates inflation to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 4.5% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024. Unemployment is expected to rise from 8.1% % in 2022 to 8.3% in 2023 and 8.4% in 2024.

The menu of downside risks on the scenario starts right from the prices. These are in fact declining, but in recent months it was the return of energy goods towards more “normal” levels that explained the decline in the general inflation indices. The core one, which concerns goods and services net of volatile components such as energy or food, is still firmly planted among the unwanted diners at the table. Furthermore, economic activity and the labor market are not showing the declines that one would expect – given the advanced stage of rate hikes – and this again argues in favor of a longer-than-expected return path.

Is there a risk of a price-wage spiral? For Gourinchas it shouldn’t get out of control: nominal wages are still not keeping up with inflation, so real wages are falling. Yet companies still ask for work, which they struggle to find. Sooner or later, the reasoning goes, wages will really go up; but the companies themselves have increased margins more than the cost of labor has increased, and should therefore be able to absorb the costs without lighting the fuse of the spiral.

Financial risks and the specter of global stagnation

The signals of instability given by the financial markets are considered more worrying: it happened first in the United Kingdom, where in the autumn the government was forced to reverse rapidly after the markets had rejected its spending plans. And now with US banks and Credit Suisse. The World Economic Outlook also imagines a scenario in which banks, forced by higher funding costs and the need to be prudent on the disbursement front, were to cut loans further: this would result in a further slowdown in growth of 0.3 points. If the market’s nerves then snap further, and a so-called risk-off event is triggered in which capital flies to safe-haven assets, “there would be a dramatic impact on financing conditions and public finances, especially in emerging and emerging markets of development”. In this case, growth would plummet to 1 percent and there would be a real risk of global stagnation.