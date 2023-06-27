Home » IMF urges EU central banks to respond aggressively to inflation – Xinhua English.news.cn
IMF urges EU central banks to tackle inflation aggressively

On June 26, local time, the European Central Bank’s annual economic forum opened in Sintra, Portugal. The International Monetary Fund sent a strong signal on the progress of inflation at the forum, asking the central banks of the European Union to take active measures to deal with high inflation, even if it may affect to economic development.

△Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund

Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in his opening speech at the forum that although there may be a risk of dragging down the economy, central banks in the European Union need to continue to work on controlling price increases. Gopinath said central banks in the European Union must be ready to respond strongly to new upward pressure on inflation, and if the situation continues to deteriorate, central banks may need to be ready to tighten monetary policy further. Gopinath also stressed that the current high inflation is expected to take a long time to return to normal levels. (Headquarters reporter Wei Fan)

