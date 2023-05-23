“Immo Tommy” talks about investing in real estate

In the Money Minimum podcast, Tommy Primorac talks about his path to becoming a real estate entrepreneur. Getty Images / Tommy Primorac

Tomislav Primorac had difficult financial times before getting into real estate. In the Money Mindset podcast, the 39-year-old said that he was shaped by consumption and the “wrong values”. “Back then I was living month to month and had very little money left over.”

At the time, Primorac was working as a salesman for an internet provider – but was unhappy. He started turning his life upside down. Read the classic financial book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” and dealt with real estate – and eventually invested

The Stuttgart native now owns nine properties. He lives from his rental income, the occasional sale of apartments and cooperation with advertising partners on social media. He publishes videos about real estate on the platforms – with success. Around 950,000 people always follow TikTok alone.

Primorac spoke to our editor and podcast host Leo Ginsburg about his journey from salesman to real estate entrepreneur in the latest podcast episode Money Mindset. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

