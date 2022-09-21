Listen to the audio version of the article

First strike in the history of Immobiliare.it, the popular real estate ad portal that has become a reference point for those looking for a home in Italy: from 9.30 am on Wednesday 21 September, the workers of the company activated a garrison in via Filzi in Milan to protest against the the company’s intention to transfer 48 of the approximately 200 employees of the Milan office to Rome, with just 45 days’ notice. «In fact», we read in the press release of Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs Uil, «for us, it is a disguised and targeted dismissal».

Among the 48 recipients of the provision, according to the denunciation of the acronyms, “there are almost all union members, new parents, people who benefit from the protections provided for by Law 104/92 and protected categories. The company offered workers an economic contribution in exchange for consensual resignation, which was rejected to the sender, because workers’ rights, unlike houses, are not for sale. The trade unions ask for the immediate revocation of this decision and for the protection of all employment ”.

The company replies: “The transfer process (facilitated by significant additional measures to support workers) of a few teams from the Milan offices to Rome, the company’s historic headquarters, is driven by the new business development needs in market core segments and strategic areas of the country, in order to strengthen the commercial hub in the capital and increase synergies. We would like to clarify that this reorganization does not arise from the aim of reducing the workforce or optimizing costs, having instead as its objective the best and most effective organization of activities in order to offer our customers increasingly advanced, efficient and even more extensive services. articulated. Due to the sensitivity that has always distinguished us, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to achieve the best possible social plan in favor of the workers and all the parties involved “.