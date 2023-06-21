Immoscout boss advises homebuyers to push prices down

A one-family-house. Getty Images

Immoscout boss Gesa Crockfold advises home buyers in an interview with the "Handelsblatt"to make bold reduction proposals during the negotiations. Compared to the previous year, the proportion of price-reduced offers on the platform has doubled. On average, sellers currently have to accept a discount of around ten percent on their offers.

The situation in the real estate market these days is favorable for home buyers. The turnaround in interest rates gives them scope for negotiation. It would be worthwhile for buyers to make “bold price proposals” in this situation, says Gesa Crockfold, co-managing director of Immoscout 24 the “Handelsblatt”. The proportion of price-reduced offers on the platform has doubled from 6.2 to almost 12 percent compared to the previous year.

On average, sellers currently have to accept a discount of around ten percent on their offers. “But not in the very sought-after locations,” says Crockfold.

According to the real estate price index of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (vdp), apartments and houses were on average 2.1 percent cheaper in the first quarter than in the same period last year, reports the “Handelsblatt”. This affects owner-occupied residential property and apartment buildings.

