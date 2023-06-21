Home » Immoscout boss advises homebuyers to push prices down
Business

Immoscout boss advises homebuyers to push prices down

by admin
Immoscout boss advises homebuyers to push prices down

A one-family-house. Getty Images

Immoscout boss Gesa Crockfold advises home buyers in an interview with the “Handelsblatt”to make bold reduction proposals during the negotiations. Compared to the previous year, the proportion of price-reduced offers on the platform has doubled. On average, sellers currently have to accept a discount of around ten percent on their offers.

The situation in the real estate market these days is favorable for home buyers. The turnaround in interest rates gives them scope for negotiation. It would be worthwhile for buyers to make “bold price proposals” in this situation, says Gesa Crockfold, co-managing director of Immoscout 24 the “Handelsblatt”. The proportion of price-reduced offers on the platform has doubled from 6.2 to almost 12 percent compared to the previous year.

On average, sellers currently have to accept a discount of around ten percent on their offers. “But not in the very sought-after locations,” says Crockfold.

read too

“Berlin was cool, is cool and will remain cool”: A real estate entrepreneur who owns more than 2000 apartments explains the cities in which he is investing

According to the real estate price index of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (vdp), apartments and houses were on average 2.1 percent cheaper in the first quarter than in the same period last year, reports the “Handelsblatt”. This affects owner-occupied residential property and apartment buildings.

See also  Ҵ г ֽͣ ͷɶź--

You may also like

Resolution 27 of 06/12/2023 – Correction of previous...

Jack Ma’s Close Friend Tsai Chong-shin to Take...

Ghosn is demanding $1 billion in compensation from...

Pd, bitter direction for Schlein: the summary passes...

Is active finance really active? – FT Chinese...

Tips for Amazon Prime Day 2023: This is...

“Opel Rocks e-XTREME” from project to reality

Amazon Prime Day 2023: How much is the...

Brembo will propose to the shareholders the transfer...

Spot gold continues to fluctuate within a narrow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy