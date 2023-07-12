Impact.com Launches impact.com/creator, Revolutionizing Overseas Influencer Marketing Management

Impact.com, the world‘s leading partner marketing management platform, has officially announced the launch of impact.com/creator, a full-process management platform for online celebrity marketing. This new platform aims to provide Chinese brands with a comprehensive solution for managing influencer marketing campaigns overseas.

The global creator economy is estimated to be worth over $100 billion, and both marketers and creators face challenges in finding suitable partners for collaborations. Impact.com/creator aims to bridge this gap by bringing brands and creators together on one platform. The platform offers comprehensive performance insights, allowing brands and creators to efficiently establish partnerships and manage projects from contract signing to payment and optimization.

The platform also provides brands with a vast pool of cooperation resources, allowing them to find partners based on location, social media platforms, fan size, and segmented fields. In the future, AI recommendations will be introduced to further enhance the user experience.

According to David A. Yovanno, CEO of impact.com, the launch of impact.com/creator is a response to the need for innovative technology in the fast-paced creator economy. The platform not only addresses the difficulties in partner marketing channels but also promotes long-term cooperative relationships between brands and creators.

Impact.com/creator empowers brands and creators in various ways. Brands can find suitable partners through the platform’s cooperation resource library and manage projects easily. Creators can find activities that match their interests and values and earn income through brand partnerships. The platform also offers flexible payment methods and enhances transparency and communication between brands and creators.

Additionally, impact.com/creator provides tracking and reporting functions, allowing brands and creators to accurately track, analyze, and attribute performance. This data can be used to adjust marketing strategies and optimize campaign results. The platform also allows for dynamic content management, enabling brands and marketing agencies to store, review, and share marketing collaboration content.

Impact.com’s position as an industry leader in full-process partner marketing management platforms is further solidified by the launch of impact.com/creator. The platform provides efficient processes, reduces manual operations, and helps teams track and report progress and key performance indicators.

Impact.com has been working with various brands and creators for over ten years and understands the core challenges of creator marketing. Impact.com/creator offers flexible and detailed marketing data for brands and takes into consideration the interests of creators, facilitating long-term, stable, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

In the future, influencer marketing is expected to integrate with affiliate marketing, and impact.com/creator will play a crucial role in this trend. The platform’s technology and partner marketing programs have already contributed to the revenue growth of global brands such as Walmart, Uber, and L’Oreal.

For more information about impact.com and its technology platform, visit www.impact.com.

