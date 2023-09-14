Home » Impending mass layoffs – the e-bike boom is over: Will Flyer be cleared out? -News
Things aren’t going well at the Swiss bicycle manufacturer Flyer: That’s why the company has to make massive savings. The bicycle manufacturer has now informed employees about a possible mass layoff. 80 of over 300 jobs are at risk.

The e-bike industry has experienced an unparalleled boom in recent years. Now the high is over, at least for the electric bike manufacturer Flyer from Huttwil (BE). Flyer employees were notified last week of a possible mass layoff.

“We may have to lay off around 80 employees,” says a letter available to the “Berner Zeitung”. A Flyer spokeswoman confirmed this at the request of SRF.

Sales halved within two years

Why is Flyer facing headwinds despite the e-bike boom in Switzerland?

Corona initially led to higher demand for e-bikes, but the upswing leveled off again. “We are talking about halving sales and orders within two years,” the “Berner Zeitung” continues to quote from the letter.

Legend: The boom is over: dark clouds have gathered over the Flyer factory in Huttwil BE. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The pandemic also had a negative impact on business because factories were closed and production was restricted. This resulted in delivery delays lasting months. In addition, increased energy prices and inflation put pressure on finances.

The mass layoff is not yet a definite decision. The consultation process was initiated when the letter was sent. Employees are given the opportunity to develop alternatives to job cuts. Such a procedure must be carried out by law if a company wants to dismiss a significant number of its employees. The procedure takes two weeks.

