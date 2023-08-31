Implementation of “Recognize the House but not the Loan” Policy Fuels Optimism in the Real Estate Market

Title: Real Estate Sales Benefit from “Recognize the House, Not the Loan” Policy in Major Chinese Cities

Introduction:

The recent implementation of the “recognize the house but not the loan” policy in major Chinese cities such as Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen has created a positive impact on the real estate market. This policy, which aims to reduce barriers to buying houses, has opened up new opportunities for potential homebuyers and has been welcomed by real estate companies. The policy allows buyers to enjoy reduced down payment ratios and mortgage interest rates, providing a window of opportunity for the property market.

Implementation and Impact:

The policy of “recognize the house but not the loan” was introduced in 2010 but has been implemented and canceled multiple times in response to market fluctuations. On August 25, 2023, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Central Bank, and the State Administration of Financial Supervision jointly issued a document to promote the policy’s implementation. Several cities, including Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, have already started implementing the policy, leading to an increase in homebuyer demand.

Reduced Down Payment and Mortgage Rates:

Under the policy, households without properties benefit from reduced down payment ratios and mortgage interest rates. For example, in Guangzhou, the down payment ratio for ordinary housing has been reduced from 40% to 30%, and the mortgage interest rate has decreased from 4.8% to 4.2%. Similarly, Shenzhen implemented a reduction in down payment ratios and mortgage rates for households without properties, facilitating home purchases.

Real Estate Companies Seize the Opportunity:

Real estate companies are optimistic about the implementation of the new policy as it helps unleash pent-up demand caused by high down payment requirements. Companies are focused on creating targeted marketing plans with the sole objective of selling houses. The policy provides a valuable opportunity for real estate companies to increase sales and further stimulate the market.

Future Outlook:

While major cities such as Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen have already implemented the policy, Beijing and Shanghai are expected to follow suit. The policy has been viewed as an opportunity to boost the real estate market rather than a good or bad news. Real estate companies recognize the importance of developing effective strategies to take advantage of this window of opportunity and maximize sales potential.

Conclusion:

The “recognize the house but not the loan” policy has brought positive changes to the Chinese real estate market. By reducing down payment ratios and mortgage interest rates, the policy has created a favorable environment for potential homebuyers. Real estate companies are actively utilizing this opportunity to develop marketing plans focused on increasing sales. As more cities implement the policy, the property market is expected to undergo further growth and stability.

