Imploded submarine, boredom kills

Imploded submarine, boredom kills

The Ocean Gate submarine

The submarine Titan imploded in the Atlantic

Seeking extreme stimulation at the bottom of an ocean or around the Earth’s orbit is now a must an inviting adventure that drives the usual richbored and insatiable to want to realize dreams that for all their fellows seem impossible even to imagine.

The small white submarine that plunged into the waters off Boston, near the accident that in 1911 caused the sinking of the Titanic, the most tragic of shipwrecks, has unleashed over the decades a constant obsession with the search for the wreck, lying thousands of meters deep, and after James Cameron this research has turned into business, indeed into gambling for the rich.

Those who disappeared a few days ago, five variegated billionaires who wanted to take a tour around the horror of the transatlantic, at -360 atmospheres (or 3600 meters of absolute darkness), in the cold, with little food and above all experiencing the discomfort of a few days at the modest sum of 50,000 euros per day, per person (250,000 euros per trip to build a futuristic design mousetrap).

