Import and export of foreign trade show strong resilience, total import logistics increased by 11.9% year-on-year_Hangzhou Net

Foreign trade imports and exports show strong resilience, the total import logistics volume increased by 11.9% year-on-year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-28 20:31

CCTV News: In the first quarter, under the influence of comprehensive factors such as the recovery of domestic demand and the low base in the same period, the import and export of foreign trade showed strong resilience, and the total amount of import logistics achieved rapid growth.

In the first quarter, the total volume of import logistics increased by 11.9% year-on-year, an increase of 11.6 percentage points from the fourth quarter of the previous year. Among them, the growth rate in March was 20.3%, 12.5 percentage points higher than that in January-February, and the growth rate was expanding month by month.

Specifically, among the key import categories, in the first quarter, the total import logistics of bulk energy products such as crude oil, iron ore and coal accounted for nearly 20% of the total, a year-on-year increase of 9.1%. The total import logistics of consumer goods increased by 6.9%. Among them, the import logistics volume of meat and edible aquatic products increased by more than 17% year-on-year.

In addition, with the help of a series of foreign trade stabilization policies such as financing and tax cuts, the adjustment of the logistics structure of foreign trade exports has been accelerated. In the first quarter, the export logistics volume of electromechanical products and labor-intensive products both achieved growth, especially the growth rate of export logistics volumes such as automobiles and ships was around 50%.