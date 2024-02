In 2021, Signa Real Estate Management Germany employed 139 people at locations in Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Frankfurt am Main, according to the annual financial statements. The company therefore includes the subsidiaries Signa REM Germany, Signa RE Transactions, Signa Warenhaus REM and SCAx GmbH. According to reports, it was no longer possible to make the upcoming salary payments for the employees. You are now likely to receive insolvency money.

