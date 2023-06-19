Source title: Imported “miracle medicine” has become a thing of the past. Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical creates a unicorn in the field of respiratory anti-virus and enters a new growth cycle.

What is “miracle medicine”? Behind it is a concept formed by the superposition of factors such as disease outbreak + drug efficacy + drug inaccessibility, and import is a close prefix that has long occupied the word “miracle medicine”. Pfizer’s new drug Paxlovid, which was once hard to find and sold at sky-high prices in the underground market, and oseltamivir, which is immediately associated with the new crown, are actually behind the “stuck neck” faced by domestic innovative drugs.

Facing the unmet clinical needs of patients, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical has become the only company in China with innovative drugs for COVID-19 and influenza A based on its deep cultivation in the field of respiratory diseases and the accumulation of innovative drug research and development capabilities. Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, which already occupies a place in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, is now bound to open a new growth cycle with the support of innovative achievements.

The advantages of unicorn products in the field of respiratory anti-virus have become a magic weapon to open up market space

According to expert analysis, during the epidemic prevention and control period, the population has “immunity liabilities” against influenza A, and the pre-existing immunity is reduced. After the opening, influenza will return to the regular seasonal epidemic and alternate with the new crown epidemic. However, influenza A and the new coronavirus have the characteristics of being extremely prone to mutations, and the comprehensive antibody of the vaccine may escape. Therefore, effective clinical drugs are necessary, especially domestic new drugs with economic advantages, the market space will be broader.

Laritevir of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical is the first 3CL oral anti-new coronavirus infection drug in China that does not need to be combined with ritonavir. The results of phase II clinical trials showed that the single-drug treatment of Laritevir Tablets could significantly shorten the duration of nucleic acid turning negative in patients by 4.2 days, and after 72 hours of taking the drug, the drop in virus titer was more than 10 times that of the placebo group.

The results of phase III clinical trials showed that Laritevir tablets can significantly shorten the recovery time of 11 clinical symptoms and reduce the viral load in patients with new crown infection. In addition, its phase III clinical trial was carried out due to the social transmission stage of the new crown epidemic, which is more in line with the actual situation than other new crown drugs observed in closed hospital areas, and the test results are more representative.

On the one hand, the launch of Laritevir can effectively solve the accessibility problems such as the monopoly and high price of imported drugs, and break the myth of imported “miracle drugs”. On the other hand, under the aging trend of the country, there is a large number of elderly groups in China, and the use of relitevir alone does not need to be combined with ritonavir, which brings new benefits to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and patients with underlying diseases. Safer medication options.

For influenza A, the current mainstream drugs in the market, oseltamivir and mabaloxavir, are facing a serious dilemma of drug resistance. ZSP1273, an RNA polymerase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza A, which was jointly developed by Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical and academician Zhong Nanshan, has completed phase III enrollment. Oseltamivir, which has a strong inhibitory effect on oseltamivir- and mabaloxavir-resistant virus strains, is expected to change the pattern of influenza A medications and become the first choice for clinical use after it goes on sale next year.

Signs of performance recovery have shown that the basic market of traditional Chinese medicine is full of vitality

At the beginning of 2023, with the lifting of the epidemic prevention and control, innovative medical equipment, traditional Chinese medicine, pharmaceutical business, medical services and other sectors have seen a rebound in rigid demand, and the pharmaceutical industry in the post-epidemic era is already at the starting point of a new cycle. In the first quarter of 2023, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical achieved operating income of 747 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%; net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 139 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 86.86%, showing a strong recovery momentum.

Among the existing product pipelines, Chinese patent medicines are an important business foundation and source of growth for Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical. The company’s compound Xueshuantong series is a national essential drug and a variety in the national medical insurance catalog, with rich clinical evidence and definite curative effect, and has maintained a good growth rate for many years. Naoshuantong Capsules was developed based on the pathogenesis theory of “toxic damage to brain collaterals”. It is an exclusive product in the National Medical Insurance Catalogue. It plays a unique role in the prevention and treatment of ischemic cerebrovascular diseases and has a broad market expansion space.

At the same time, Zhongsheng Pills and Qingre Qushi Granules, as the representative products of Lingnan famous medicines, occupy a leading position in the Guangdong and Guangxi markets, and are currently gradually realizing the national layout. Shugan Yipi Granules, Gushen Mixture and other products that meet the needs of chronic disease treatment continue to increase in volume, gradually forming the characteristics of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical’s Chinese patent medicines in the field of chronic disease treatment, and laying the foundation for the long-term growth of the company’s performance.

In recent years, the state has issued a number of policies to support the development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry, providing support for innovative traditional Chinese medicines on the review side, and promoting the inclusion of traditional Chinese medicines in medical insurance and national essential medicines list on the payment side. Under this opportunity, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical actively and continuously carried out the re-evaluation of Chinese patent medicines after their listing, continued to promote the resumption of production of dormant Chinese medicine products, and explored the layout of classic Chinese medicine prescriptions and the development of in-hospital preparations. The launch of innovative products of traditional Chinese medicine and the large volume after centralized procurement will further revitalize the company’s basic market.

It is worth noting that Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical has also carried out in-depth layout in the fields of metabolic diseases and tumor innovative drugs, and is currently carrying out research and development in an orderly manner according to the plan, with remarkable phased results. The company’s innovations such as improved new drugs with high technical barriers, characteristic generic drugs, and consistency evaluation of generic drugs are also advancing simultaneously. With the deepening of traditional Chinese medicine products and the continuous landing of innovative products, the performance structure and scale of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical will achieve leapfrog changes.

Moreover, the traditional Chinese medicine segment of the domestic pharmaceutical industry has obvious Chinese characteristics, and it is impossible to find a suitable benchmarking market in the world, which is a typical field of “China Special Evaluation”. In recent years, the traditional Chinese medicine industry has continuously released its growth potential, the clinical application value of traditional Chinese medicine has become more clear, and the growth path of traditional Chinese medicine enterprises has become more clear. level.

What is “miracle medicine”? Behind it is a concept formed by the superposition of factors such as disease outbreak + drug efficacy + drug inaccessibility, and import is a close prefix that has long occupied the word “miracle medicine”. Pfizer’s new drug Paxlovid, which was once hard to find and sold at sky-high prices in the underground market, and oseltamivir, which is immediately associated with the new crown, are actually behind the “stuck neck” faced by domestic innovative drugs.

Facing the unmet clinical needs of patients, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical has become the only company in China with innovative drugs for COVID-19 and influenza A based on its deep cultivation in the field of respiratory diseases and the accumulation of innovative drug research and development capabilities. Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, which already occupies a place in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, is now bound to open a new growth cycle with the support of innovative achievements.

The advantages of unicorn products in the field of respiratory anti-virus have become a magic weapon to open up market space

According to expert analysis, during the epidemic prevention and control period, the population has “immunity liabilities” against influenza A, and the pre-existing immunity is reduced. After the opening, influenza will return to the regular seasonal epidemic and alternate with the new crown epidemic. However, influenza A and the new coronavirus have the characteristics of being extremely prone to mutations, and the comprehensive antibody of the vaccine may escape. Therefore, effective clinical drugs are necessary, especially domestic new drugs with economic advantages, the market space will be broader.

Laritevir of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical is the first 3CL oral anti-new coronavirus infection drug in China that does not need to be combined with ritonavir. The results of phase II clinical trials showed that the single-drug treatment of Laritevir Tablets could significantly shorten the duration of nucleic acid turning negative in patients by 4.2 days, and after 72 hours of taking the drug, the drop in virus titer was more than 10 times that of the placebo group.

The results of phase III clinical trials showed that Laritevir tablets can significantly shorten the recovery time of 11 clinical symptoms and reduce the viral load in patients with new crown infection. In addition, its phase III clinical trial was carried out due to the social transmission stage of the new crown epidemic, which is more in line with the actual situation than other new crown drugs observed in closed hospital areas, and the test results are more representative.

On the one hand, the launch of Laritevir can effectively solve the accessibility problems such as the monopoly and high price of imported drugs, and break the myth of imported “miracle drugs”. On the other hand, under the aging trend of the country, there is a large number of elderly groups in China, and the use of relitevir alone does not need to be combined with ritonavir, which brings new benefits to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and patients with underlying diseases. Safer medication options.

For influenza A, the current mainstream drugs in the market, oseltamivir and mabaloxavir, are facing a serious dilemma of drug resistance. ZSP1273, an RNA polymerase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza A, which was jointly developed by Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical and academician Zhong Nanshan, has completed phase III enrollment, and its inhibitory ability against a variety of influenza A viruses is significantly better than that of the same target compounds and neuraminidase inhibitors Oseltamivir, which has a strong inhibitory effect on oseltamivir and marbaloxavir-resistant virus strains, is expected to change the pattern of influenza A medications and become the first choice for clinical use after it goes on sale next year.

Signs of performance recovery have shown that the basic market of traditional Chinese medicine is full of vitality

At the beginning of 2023, with the lifting of the epidemic prevention and control, innovative medical equipment, traditional Chinese medicine, pharmaceutical business, medical services and other sectors have seen a rebound in rigid demand, and the pharmaceutical industry in the post-epidemic era is already at the starting point of a new cycle. In the first quarter of 2023, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical achieved operating income of 747 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%; net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 139 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 86.86%, showing a strong recovery momentum.

Among the existing product pipelines, Chinese patent medicines are an important business foundation and source of growth for Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical. The company’s compound Xueshuantong series is a national essential drug and a variety in the national medical insurance catalog, with rich clinical evidence and definite curative effect, and has maintained a good growth rate for many years. Naoshuantong Capsules was developed based on the pathogenesis theory of “toxic damage to brain collaterals”. It is an exclusive product in the National Medical Insurance Catalogue. It plays a unique role in the prevention and treatment of ischemic cerebrovascular diseases and has a broad market expansion space.

At the same time, Zhongsheng Pills and Qingre Qushi Granules, as the representative products of Lingnan famous medicines, occupy a leading position in the Guangdong and Guangxi markets, and are currently gradually realizing the national layout. Shugan Yipi Granules, Gushen Mixture and other products that meet the needs of chronic disease treatment continue to increase in volume, gradually forming the characteristics of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical’s Chinese patent medicines in the field of chronic disease treatment, and laying the foundation for the long-term growth of the company’s performance.

In recent years, the state has issued a number of policies to support the development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry, providing support for innovative traditional Chinese medicines on the review side, promoting the inclusion of traditional Chinese medicines in medical insurance and the national essential medicine list on the payment side, and the decline in centralized procurement of traditional Chinese medicines is also relatively moderate. Under this opportunity, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical actively and continuously carried out the re-evaluation of Chinese patent medicines after their listing, continued to promote the resumption of production of dormant Chinese medicine products, and explored the layout of classic Chinese medicine prescriptions and the development of in-hospital preparations. The launch of innovative products of traditional Chinese medicine and the increase in volume after centralized procurement will further revitalize the company’s basic market.

It is worth noting that Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical has also carried out in-depth layout in the fields of metabolic diseases and tumor innovative drugs, and is currently carrying out research and development in an orderly manner according to the plan, with remarkable phased results. The company’s innovations such as improved new drugs with high technical barriers, characteristic generic drugs, and consistency evaluation of generic drugs are also advancing simultaneously. With the deepening of traditional Chinese medicine products and the continuous landing of innovative products, the performance structure and scale of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical will achieve leapfrog changes.

Moreover, the traditional Chinese medicine segment of the domestic pharmaceutical industry has obvious Chinese characteristics, and it is impossible to find a suitable benchmarking market in the world, which is a typical field of “China Special Evaluation”. In recent years, the traditional Chinese medicine industry has continuously released its growth potential, the clinical application value of traditional Chinese medicine has become more clear, and the growth path of traditional Chinese medicine enterprises has become more clear. level.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

