Business

by admin
Imports from Moscow collapse, the deficit is reduced

Thus, in October the trade deficit with non-EU countries is reduced to just over two billion, less than half compared to the previous month.

The energy deficit (-9,364 million) is decidedly larger than a year before (-5,459 million) but the surplus in the trade of non-energy products, equal to 7,324 million, is high and on the level of October 2021 (7,421 million ).

The growth of exports is unanimous, with few exceptions: the largest progress concerns Turkey (+47.7%), United States (+34.2%) and OPEC countries (+32.0%).

The decline in exports to Russia continues (-30.9%); sales to Japan were also down (-11.2%). Purchases from ASEAN countries (+64.5%), MERCOSUR countries (+59.4%), Switzerland (+58.0%), United States (+56.5%), OPEC countries (+55.9%) and China (+50.3%) recorded very high trend increases.

