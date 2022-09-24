Recently, the puzzle mobile game “Sheep Liao A Sheep” has become popular in mainland China. The reason is that the game’s pass rate is extremely low. There are also many posts for help on the Internet, and some netizens have reported the game to Tencent because the game is too difficult, but it has caused even more problems. storm. Many netizens believe that “sheep is a sheep” implies that the nucleic acid is positive, and if the customs cannot be cleared, it means that it cannot be cleared, which has caused the outside world to pay more attention to this small game.

According to mainland media reports, “Sheep and a Sheep” was developed by Beijing Jianyou Technology Co., Ltd. and is mainly launched on platforms such as WeChat mini-programs and Douyin mini-games. All the stacked blocks are placed in the 7 slots at the bottom in order to complete the elimination (3 of the same type), and you can successfully pass the level.

But with such a simple game rule, the second level was matched with a clearance rate of less than 0.1%. Many players easily passed the first level, but got stuck in the second level but couldn’t get through it. Some even claimed that they could not pass the level after playing for 7 hours in a row, and some even questioned that the game did not have a third level at all.

The extremely difficult clearance has also made the game an unprecedented level of discussion. The well-known question-and-answer website Zhihu has read more than 8 million times on the topic of “The Difficulty of the Second Difficulty of the Second Level of the Sheep,” and the number of topics discussed on Weibo has exceeded 3 billion. Many netizens are asking how to overcome the second level. Many people pull their relatives and friends to pass the level, but they still fail. It is also like this, “sheep is a sheep” attracts waves of players to come to test the water.

Although they could not clear the level, the players still enjoyed it, but some people reported the game to the WeChat platform due to the delay in getting through the level. The reasons include “the name of the sheep is a sheep, which implies that the new crown epidemic has spread and will not be eliminated, implying that the new crown The epidemic cannot be cleared, the politics is incorrect, and it is recommended to block”, “maliciously wasting other people’s time and harming other people’s lives”, etc.

Many netizens said to this: “This company will not have an accident in the end, right?”, “Using a game advanced hacker, this programmer will give a thumbs up”, “The sheep is a sheep, just say why this name is given, why not If it is a sheep, now I understand it all.”

According to “Hong Kong 01”, currently in the WeChat applet, “Sheep Liao A Sheep” can still be played normally, and the difficulty of the game is suspected to have not been lowered.

Responsible editor: Lin Li

Voice of Hope is copyrighted, and may not be reproduced without the written permission of Voice of Hope. Violators will be held accountable.