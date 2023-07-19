“Impoverishment of Europe” – poor Europe and rich USA – is that really true? – News

The “Wall Street Journal” speaks of an “impoverishment of Europe”. On the other hand, there is solid growth and rising wages in the USA. Reto Föllmi, macroeconomist at the HSG St.Gallen, shows how the situation is at the moment and ventures an outlook for the future.

Reto Föllmi is Professor of International Economics at the University of St. Gallen. His research focuses on economic growth, foreign trade and the regulation of financial markets.

SRF News: Is the gap between Europe and the US really that big?

Reto Föllmi: Europe is certainly not doomed. This is a snapshot. The USA came out of the corona crisis stronger than Europe and is growing faster. The population is growing much faster in the USA than in Europe.

Real wages in the US are rising primarily due to rising government spending.

The figures cited by the Wall Street Journal are dramatic. Europe’s share of global consumption has declined significantly in recent years. That of America has risen. How do you classify that?

This is due to higher population growth; more people are consuming more. Europe has bigger demographic problems than the United States. However, if we look at consumption per capita, a more balanced picture emerges.

Real wages in America are rising, in Europe they are stagnating or even falling. Doesn’t that mean that the individual European is getting poorer?

Real wages in the US are rising primarily due to rising government spending. Joe Biden wants to transform the American economy. That’s a sensible goal, but it has led to very high levels of debt. At some point, the debt will have to be repaid through higher taxes. As a result, the conversion is not sustainable and due to higher taxes in the future, consumers will once again lack money in their pockets.

On average, Europe has always been slightly poorer than the United States since the 1980s.

Are there certain fundamental disadvantages that Europe is now facing?

In comparison, the USA often manages to emerge from crises very quickly. For example, the EU recovered only slowly from the financial crisis. The debt crisis hit many Mediterranean countries between 2008 and 2013. But if we look at the longer term, productivity growth in Europe is no worse than in the US. It should also not be forgotten that, on average, Europe has always been somewhat poorer than the USA since the 1980s. This gap has stayed about the same for the last 30 to 40 years.

What are Europe’s strengths?

One of Europe’s strengths is certainly its diversity. Europe has many languages, as well as different cultures, and can therefore also respond to many challenges. The population is well educated and well versed in new technologies.

The old continent is an attractive place to live and work.

That’s why people in Europe speak, partly justifiably, of a danger of de-industrialization. But when it comes to services, lifestyle industries, Europe is still very active. The old continent is an attractive place to live and work. Many people come here not only for tourism, but because it is a stable and livable environment.

So you see the future of Europe quite positively, but the high growth rates are perhaps not to be found in Europe?

Europe, like the USA, has reinvented itself again and again. Of course there are problems that have to be addressed and sensible solutions have to be found. Nevertheless, Europe is attractive. If Europe succeeds in attracting highly qualified immigrants, then things are looking very good. Switzerland in the center of Europe is showing the way.

