Impresoft Group (Clessidra SGR) acquires Develon Digital

Impresoft Group (Clessidra SGR) acquires Develon Digital

Impresoft Group (Clessidra SGR) acquires Develon Digital

Impresoft Groupwhich belongs to the Clessidra Private Equity SGR fund and specializes in digital transformation technologies, has acquired Develon Digitala company specializing in strategic consulting, user experience design and the design and development of headless digital applications for desktop and mobile.

The acquisition – reads a note – is part of the strategic project that the Impresoft Group is implementing, aimed at enrich the Customer Engagement competence center of an “end-to-end” CRM offer that goes from the design of the digital marketing strategy to its implementation with Marketing Automation systems, passing through sales and after-sales management to get to e-commerce.

Advisor the operation was undertaken by Antuzzi e Associati Studio Legale for Develon and LCA Studio Legale for Impresoft Group.

