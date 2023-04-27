Improve consumption conditions and enhance consumption stamina (go into the market to see confidence)

In April, the spring is full, and the consumer market is warm and warm——

On April 18, the National Bureau of Statistics released data: From January to March, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 11,492.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. Among them, retail sales of goods were 10,278.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%; catering revenue was 1,213.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%.

In the first quarter, the per capita disposable income of residents across the country was 10,870 yuan, a nominal increase of 5.1% over the same period of the previous year, and a real increase of 3.8% after deducting price factors. According to the survey by the People’s Bank of China, 23.2% of residents tend to “consume more”, compared with the same period last year. An increase of 0.5 percentage points in the previous quarter.

…………

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, “Establish and improve a long-term mechanism for expanding residents’ consumption, so that residents can consume with a stable income, dare to consume without worries, and have a good consumption environment and a strong sense of gain.”

Consumption has increasingly become the fundamental force driving economic growth, and it is also a direct reflection of people’s needs for a better life. The Central Economic Work Conference proposed to enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios.

In the first quarter, the Ministry of Commerce organized activities to welcome the spring consumption season and the National Consumption Promotion Month; Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei jointly held the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei consumption season; The Culinary Association holds the Green Household Consumption Festival, China International Catering Industry Expo…

These activities strongly support the consumption of new energy vehicles, elderly care services, education, medical, cultural and sports services, and strengthen the system integration, coordination and efficiency of various measures to make the recovery of consumption more sustainable and stable.

Stable income expectations, strong consumption momentum

“You can learn e-commerce knowledge at your doorstep. After the training, you will get a job with a good salary. Our confidence is stronger!” “Job Fair”, Dai Lian, a trainee participating in the training, is full of longing for the future.

In the Huawei Logistics Home Return Pioneer Park in Zigui County, Yichang City, Hubei Province, trucks shuttled back and forth, and the staff were busy counting the goods, packing them for delivery, and checking orders. It was a busy scene.

“After returning to my hometown, the park provided me with a 500-square-meter storage factory, and regularly organized job fairs and entrepreneurship counseling to help us solve problems in entrepreneurship in a timely manner.” Gong Xue, head of Zigui Straw Hat Girl Trading Co., Ltd., talked about the settlement Entrepreneurship Park, I have a deep feeling.

Stabilizing residents’ consumption expectations focuses on stabilizing residents’ income expectations. Since the beginning of this year, all regions and departments have implemented the employment priority policy, strengthened employment stabilization and assistance for difficult enterprises, actively expanded new employment space, better played the role of skill training in stabilizing jobs and promoting employment, and consolidated income growth of residents Foundation.

Employment is stable and income growth is supported.

In the first quarter, 11 departments including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly launched the Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month activities. During this period, a total of 58,000 recruitment activities were held and 38 million jobs were released. This year, there will be 30% more offline job fairs than in previous years. Among the rural labor force who went out after the Spring Festival, there are more migrant workers in the province than those who work across provinces, accounting for 51.8% of the total number of migrant workers. More and more people choose to work at home.

“The key to stimulating consumption growth potential is to increase employment opportunities and stabilize income expectations.” said Sang Baichuan, dean of the Institute of International Economics at the University of International Business and Economics. “With employment opportunities, people’s disposable income can be increased. Only the growth of consumer demand has real support.”

Social security is strong, and consumption is emboldened.

“I submitted the application form, and about a week later, I got nearly 80,000 yuan in medical expenses, which is really a timely help.” Mr. Fu, a citizen of Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, said that he and his family participated in the “Jiangsu Yihuibao No. 1” insurance and successfully reimbursed part of it. medical expenses.

“‘Jiangsu Yihuibao No. 1’ is an inclusive commercial supplementary medical insurance product. Last year, the number of insured persons reached 3.222 million, the number of beneficiaries reached 62,000, and the number of beneficiaries reached 258,000, with a total amount of over 700 million yuan.” Medical Insurance of Jiangsu Province The bureau official said.

“We run on the road every day, and with work-related injury insurance, we feel much more at ease!” Recently, Guo Chao, a 25-year-old courier in Hefei, Anhui, completed the procedures for enrolling in work-related injury insurance. In recent years, new business forms such as food delivery and express delivery have developed rapidly, absorbing a large number of labor force employment. Promoting couriers to participate in insurance not only guarantees the rights of new employment forms of workers to share the fruits of development, but also helps stabilize consumption expectations and expand residents’ consumption.

Experts said that it is necessary to focus on the development needs of new industries, new formats, and new models, and further expand the coverage of social insurance. In particular, it is necessary to target key groups such as employees in new business forms and migrant workers, implement classified policies, accurately expand coverage, and include more people in the social security system. Improve laws and regulations, provide legal services, and provide legal protection for flexible employment groups to protect their legitimate rights and interests.

Improve the quality of supply, the market is dynamic

In the Peach Garden in Shangshi Town, Sui County, Hubei Province, the branches are covered with pink and white peach blossoms, and the sea of ​​flowers of more than 60,000 mu is too beautiful to behold. “We went to Sui County to see peach blossoms, and we had a great time,” said Sun Jianguo, a tourist from Wuhan, Hubei.

Recently, the Peach Blossom Festivals in Huangshi, Xiantao, Tianmen and other places in Hubei have kicked off one after another. Products in the cultural and tourism market have been introduced, promoting the organic combination of cultural development and industrial revitalization, and bringing consumers a richer experience.

With the Yangtze River as the background, in the Yiyuan Square on the Hankou River Beach in Wuhan, the cultural and creative floats are full of the breath of spring. Chinese style ornaments, handmade woolen flowers, nostalgic snacks, traditional delicacies, etc., make Hankou River Beach beautiful and easy to visit. Starting from Hankou Jiangtan, you can reach Jianghan Road, Wuhan Tiandi, Lihuangpi Road and other business districts by walking for more than 10 minutes. Eat a candlelight dinner with river view, stay one night in a hotel room with river view, along the Yangtze River, you can swim, eat, enjoy and stay.

The trend of improving and upgrading the consumption of Chinese residents is obvious. All regions and departments continue to deepen supply-side structural reforms, improve and optimize the quality and structure of the supply of goods and services, and adapt, lead, and create new demands with high-quality supplies to stimulate market vitality.

Cultivate new formats, and the cultural tourism market has recovered rapidly.

Tea drinks, snacks, children’s entertainment… In the evening, walking into Zhongyi Street, Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, a variety of business formats are presented here, and there are many tourists.

In Shenzhen, Happy Valley, Splendid China·Folk Village, Window of the World, etc. have launched a variety of night tour projects, which have become a major highlight of Shenzhen’s tourism consumption. At present, there are more than 80,000 night-time consumption outlets in Shenzhen.

In Changsha, Wuyi Commercial District, Sunshine 100 Fenghuang Street, Meixi Lake Meilanfang Street, Hongxing Street… Rich nighttime consumption scenes are everywhere. Changsha’s night economy has been continuously upgraded, and the number of night consumers has continued to grow.

“Relevant measures have been introduced in many places to stimulate the vitality of nighttime consumption and continue to release consumption potential. The nighttime economy has enriched urban life and also driven the recovery of the cultural and tourism markets, and has played an increasingly important role in promoting consumption and stimulating domestic demand.” Research by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhao Ping, vice president of the academy, said.

Create a new model and make online consumption more active.

Recently, in Luotian County, Hubei Province, Yanwowan Village became popular because of the live broadcast. The spring is bright and beautiful. In Yanwowan Village, apart from thousands of tourists who come to enjoy the flowers, there are also many people holding live broadcasts on their mobile phones.

“I’m picking soft Hagi grass and making local specialty soft Hagi cakes.” Qu Zhihua, a 58-year-old villager, broadcasts live broadcasts for more than 4 hours a day, selling local delicacies such as soft hagi cakes, chestnut chicken, and duck egg cakes. Attracting tourists through webcasting has become a new model for the development of rural tourism in Yanwowan Village.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first quarter, online retail sales of physical goods increased by 7.3% year-on-year, continuing to maintain rapid growth.

Meet and create new demand with high-quality supply, and promote the formation of a virtuous circle in which supply and demand promote each other and production and sales go hand in hand. Experts said that the application of digital technology has been connected from the demand side to the supply side, and the precise docking around personalized consumer demand has promoted the increase of commodity varieties, quality improvement and brand building. It is necessary to create a rich and diverse digital consumption service platform that is close to the people, and provide a consumption environment that integrates online and offline interactions and is flexible and diverse.

Policies and measures are effective and development has potential

To restore and expand consumption, policies can play a decisive role. Various regions and departments have actively introduced relevant consumption policies to develop emerging consumption while consolidating traditional consumption, and actively expand rural consumption while focusing on increasing urban consumption.

Take multiple measures to increase consumption willingness.

Recently, Mr. Liu, a citizen of Wuhan, and his family spent 495 yuan in a supermarket, and used two supermarket coupons, saving 100 yuan. “60% of the customers used coupons, and the seats were full around 5 o’clock, which has a significant effect on stimulating consumption.” The manager of a restaurant in Wuhan said. Starting from March 16, Hubei issued “Huigou Hubei” consumer coupons with a total amount of 500 million yuan in batches, and the popularity of coupon grabbing on the online platform exceeded expectations. During the vernal equinox, some catering stores jointly carry out activities such as the “Wuhan New Year’s Tasting Festival” around the solar terms, and superimposed coupon discounts to create hot spots for catering consumption.

As an ice cream-tea drink enterprise, Henan Zhengzhou Mixue Bingcheng Co., Ltd. has built a business platform for franchisees through training and empowerment. In recent years, more than 11,000 franchisees have achieved self-employment. In 2022, Michelle Ice City will purchase more than 9,000 tons of tea throughout the year, driving more than 50,000 tea farmers to increase their income and enhancing their consumption capacity.

Optimize the environment and open up county and township markets.

“It is not only more convenient to buy large home appliances now, but also the price is more favorable.” said Li Wei, who came to buy home appliances at the Jingdong Home Appliances Home Appliances County Experience Store in Jintang County, Sichuan.

The Ministry of Commerce and other departments guide enterprises to deeply expand the sinking market and activate a pool of spring water in counties and townships. JD home appliance stores cover 25,000 townships and 600,000 administrative villages, allowing consumers in remote villages to enjoy the same products, prices, and services as those in first-tier cities. Da.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Commerce said that in recent years, the Ministry of Commerce, together with relevant departments, has actively promoted the construction of the county-level commercial system, focused on improving the rural consumption environment, improved service quality, and achieved initial results. In the next step, it is necessary to focus on channel sinking as the main line, promote the further recovery and expansion of rural consumption, and better support rural revitalization.

The consumption boom brought together by the consumption activities of thousands of households will surely be transformed into a surging driving force for economic development and promote the steady and long-term development of China‘s economic giant.

(Our reporter Wang Ke participated in the interview and writing)