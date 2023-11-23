Improve service quality and efficiency and Ningbo Bank adjusts some service prices-China News

Bank of Ningbo Announces Measures to Adjust Service Prices and Improve Efficiency

Bank of Ningbo recently announced on its official website that it will be implementing eight measures to adjust some service prices and improve service quality and efficiency. These measures include waiving the cost of bank acceptance bills and commercial acceptance bills, increasing the credit card repayment tolerance amount to 100 yuan, and waiving handling fees for transferring overpayments from credit cards to bank debit card accounts.

According to the announcement, two measures will be implemented to reduce production costs. Starting from December 10, 2023, Bank of Ningbo will waive the production cost of bank acceptance bills and commercial acceptance bills. Additionally, the production cost of security certification tools for corporate and individual customers will be no higher than the cost price charged.

In terms of credit card services, four measures will be implemented. Credit card annual fee recharge services will be provided starting from December 1, 2023, allowing cardholders to have their annual fees reduced or exempted under certain conditions. The credit card tolerance service mechanism will also be improved, providing a repayment tolerance service within 100 yuan. Cardholders will also continue to receive free credit card transaction reminders and balance change notification services, as well as being exempted from handling fees for transferring overpayments from their credit cards to bank debit card accounts.

The announcement also states that Bank acceptance bill handling fees will continue to be charged at a fixed rate of 0.05% of the face amount, and personal deposit account statement printing handling fees will continue to be waived.

This adjustment of service prices by Bank of Ningbo is a response to the China Banking Association’s “Proposal on Adjusting the Prices of Some Bank Services to Improve Service Quality and Efficiency”. The association’s proposal aims to cancel commercial bill production fees, reduce bank acceptance bill handling fees, and reduce or eliminate personal deposit account statement printing fees.

Overall, these measures are intended to reduce the operating costs of market entities and serve the majority of financial consumers. With these adjustments, Bank of Ningbo is taking steps to improve service quality and efficiency in line with the China Banking Association’s guidelines.

