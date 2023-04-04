Improve the mechanism, grasp the attraction, optimize the environment and strengthen the service



The work of stabilizing foreign investment in Luohe City has made a “good start”

In order to thoroughly implement the national and provincial “stabilizing foreign investment” work deployment, Luohe City has continuously improved the working mechanism, continued to optimize the business environment, and made every effort to attract foreign investment projects and serve foreign-funded enterprises, and promote the use of foreign investment to achieve a “good start”. From January to February, the city had 2 newly registered foreign-funded enterprises, an increase of 100% year-on-year, ranking second in the province; the contracted use of foreign capital was 39.77 million US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 557.36%, ranking first in the province; the actual use of foreign capital was 1104 10,000 U.S. dollars, the scale ranks fifth in the province; 14.8% of the target tasks are completed, ranking fourth in the province.

Pressurize the drive to stimulate the enthusiasm for attracting foreign investment projects.Luohe City has always regarded the use of foreign capital as the top priority of attracting investment. In order to fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the whole society to attract foreign investment projects, on the basis of making good use of the special funds for investment promotion at the provincial level, the “Luohe City Investment Promotion Incentive Measures” has been researched and issued. Units and individuals who attract major projects will be rewarded. Luohe City insists on making good use of the promotion mechanism of weekly handover and monthly commentary work, and includes the use of foreign capital into the weekly handover and monthly commentary topics, and conducts weekly handover and monthly assessment and commentary, forcing counties and districts to dig deep into foreign investment project clues and do everything possible to increase attraction. For example, counties and districts competed to participate in the CIIE, the summit of multinational corporation leaders, and the China-ASEAN Expo, etc., and extensively searched for clues and matched projects, fully demonstrating the investment promotion momentum of chasing after each other and competing openly and secretly.

Find clues and increase efforts to connect foreign-funded projects.Luohe City has set up more than 30 city and county investment promotion agencies abroad, such as the investment service center in Shanghai and the investment promotion liaison office in Beijing. A foreign-funded special class actively communicates with economic counselors of foreign embassies and consulates and overseas Chinese business organizations. At the same time, it aims at top 500 companies at home and abroad, top 100 companies in the industry, listed companies and other leading companies, in-depth investigation of foreign capital clues, and increased tracking and docking efforts. Reserve foreign investment project resources. At present, we are working with Hong Kong Hongyuan Group, Hong Kong Jianfu Technology Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Hongfu Chemical New Materials Co., Ltd., South Korea CJ Group, South Korea Samyang Group, Japan KOJIMA Pet Group, Taiwan (Dongguan) Huiqun Electronics Co., Ltd., etc. Investment projects are closely connected.

Research, judge and schedule to promote the smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects.Luohe City gives full play to the role of the municipal government’s regular weekly meeting on investment promotion, strengthens research, judgment and scheduling, highlights the guarantee of elements, and strives to solve the difficulties and problems encountered in the process of promoting foreign-funded projects, so as to ensure that foreign-funded projects are recruited, landed quickly, and grow well. For example, when promoting the Zhengda Daquan industrial chain project, because the Economic and Technological Development Zone could not meet the project site selection requirements, the project was dispatched to Zhaoling District through the weekly meeting. At present, the enterprise has been registered and related projects are being steadily advanced. When promoting the Yusheng Xinlong project, after many efforts and coordination, Yusheng Xinlong and Taihua Industrial reached an agreement to solve the problem of the company’s factory building; at the same time, it actively helped the company coordinate the decoration company, and sent people to supervise the construction on site 24 hours a day, ensuring the project Progress and quality, to achieve the start of the year and put into production in the same year. Luohe City impressed the top management of Yusheng Xinlong Company with its sincerity. The company decided to change from a domestic company to a Hong Kong-funded company, increase the registered capital from 10 million yuan to 11.96 million US dollars, and invest in the second phase of the project. Currently, the second phase of the project has started .

Strengthen services and promote the healthy operation of foreign-funded enterprises.Combining the activities of “ten thousand people helping ten thousand enterprises”, Luohe City has continuously improved the long-term mechanism for serving foreign-funded enterprises, innovated service measures, and made specific actions of real assistance to make foreign-funded enterprises feel at ease in their operations and develop with confidence. On the basis of strictly implementing the “Foreign Investment Law of the People’s Republic of China” and the pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list management system, the “Guidelines for Foreign Investment in Luohe City” and “Compilation of Foreign Investment Policies” were compiled and foreign-funded enterprises were organized to participate in special training sessions. Implement the “service officer” system of foreign-funded enterprises, insist on delivering policies and services to the door, respond to the demands of enterprises in a timely manner, and help solve practical problems. For example, Uni-President and Want Want, two major food companies located in Luohe Economic and Technological Development Zone, are both troubled by seasonal employment difficulties. Under the coordination of the government, the employees of the two companies have been trained to implement mutual assistance during off-peak seasons, which not only reduces labor costs for both parties. The cost of labor has increased the income of employees, which has been well received by enterprises.

Optimize the environment and attract foreign-funded enterprises to actively invest.Luohe City continues to optimize the business environment, continuously improve service quality and efficiency, plant phoenix trees, and attract phoenixes. A number of foreign-funded enterprises have taken root in Luohe and grown stronger. Among the first batch of four international cooperation parks officially recognized by our province, Luohe Food International Cooperation Industrial Park is on the list, and 35 foreign-funded enterprises such as American Cargill, Coca-Cola, and Taiwan Want Want have settled in the park. The excellent business environment has further strengthened the confidence and determination of the enterprise to take root in Luohe and expand its scale. For example, COFCO Group invested 2.1 billion yuan in new projects, and the annual production capacity jumped from 300,000 tons to 900,000 tons, realizing “new shoots from old trees”.

In the next step, Luohe City will continue to improve its systems and mechanisms, innovate methods and methods, focus on the United States, the European Union, Japan and South Korea, and actively establish cooperative relations with foreign governments and enterprises to promote the stabilization of foreign investment and achieve greater results.