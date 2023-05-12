Improving cadres’ professional ability and promoting financial management norms

Date: 2023-05-12

Source: Fuxin News Network

“Laws and Regulations” Trade Union Finance and Regulations Inquiry System Officially Launched

Improve the professional ability of cadres and promote the standardization of financial management

Recently, the “Legacy Link” trade union financial regulations query system jointly developed by the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions and Fuxin Branch of China Mobile was officially launched.

The system is an online query platform for financial regulations and systems commissioned by the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions to develop and construct China Mobile Fuxin Branch. The platform adopts cloud storage technology to classify and collect more than 260 financial management laws and regulations related to trade union work. Trade union organizations at all levels and the majority of trade union cadres can access it through computer webpages and mobile phone applets to learn, consult and use anytime, anywhere Financial laws and regulations. It is of great significance to improve the policy level and professional ability of trade union cadres, strengthen the financial management and standardization of trade unions.

The opening of the “Laws and Regulations” trade union financial and regulatory query system is a concrete measure taken by the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions to deepen the cooperation between the trade unions and central enterprises in Fu, give full play to the respective advantages of trade union organizations and enterprises, and help comprehensively revitalize the new breakthrough three-year action. In the future, the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions will further cooperate closely with China Mobile Fuxin Branch, give full play to the group organization advantages of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions and the mobile company’s basic network and talent advantages, and strengthen cooperation in personnel training, employee innovation and creation, and smart trade union construction. .