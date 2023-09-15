Improving Logistics Efficiency and Reducing Costs: The Role of Innovative Technologies and Collaborative Operations

Title: China‘s Logistics Industry Implements Innovative Solutions to Increase Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Subtitle: Car brackets and overseas warehousing offer new opportunities for growth in the logistics sector

In recent years, China‘s logistics industry has witnessed rapid development, with an increasing volume of express deliveries and improved speed. However, the industry continues to face challenges such as low operating efficiency and high costs throughout the supply chain. As the logistics sector becomes more prominent in the market economy, finding ways to enhance quality, increase efficiency, and reduce costs has become a priority.

According to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the country’s logistics industry prosperity index was 50.3% in August, indicating continued robust growth. To address the industry’s challenges, Chongqing Railway Port has introduced a revolutionary solution – car brackets – to significantly increase the transportation capacity of containers.

Previously, a 40-foot container could only accommodate two cars. However, with the introduction of car brackets, the capacity has expanded to hold three to four cars. This innovation has doubled the transport capacity of a single box, effectively reducing the logistics cost per vehicle by nearly 50%.

Unlike the traditional method of loading cars into containers where only two cars can fit, the car brackets make maximum use of the height space above, allowing for greater efficiency in transportation. Developed through collaboration between Chongqing logistics companies, car manufacturers, and related institutions, the car brackets aim to reduce logistics costs for car companies.

Regarding cost reduction, Han Chao, head of Chongqing Railway Port, highlighted the shift from focusing on individual cost-cutting measures within enterprises to collaborative operations that unite the supply chain’s upstream and downstream. By improving transportation capacity and efficiency, the logistics costs of the entire chain can be reduced.

While the use of car brackets has already reduced logistics costs, Chongqing Railway Port acknowledges the need to further narrow the price difference between China-Europe trains and ocean freight to benefit car companies. To achieve this, the port has adopted a transportation model that allows for the recycling of vehicle frames. This model entails transporting new energy vehicles on the outbound journey and high-end imported vehicles on the return journey, ensuring cost savings for car companies.

Chongqing Railway Port has also taken additional measures to meet the growing demand for new energy vehicles and increased freight volume. Alongside using car brackets, the railway system has introduced cage cars designed specifically for car transportation.

Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, where the railway port is located, serves as a dry port-type national logistics hub. By integrating the main branches, warehouses, and distribution, the park aims to optimize operational efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and further support the logistics industry’s growth.

China‘s dedication to improving logistics efficiency and reducing costs is evident in the notable decline in social logistics costs. From 2012 to 2022, the ratio of total social logistics costs to GDP reduced by 3.3 percentage points, reaching 14.7%. Experts commend this achievement, emphasizing the significant economic value behind it, amounting to nearly 4 trillion yuan.

In another example of innovative solutions, Shandong Port has addressed the challenges faced by tire export companies. To overcome obstacles such as small scale and high transportation costs, Shandong Port has established public overseas warehousing facilities in the Middle East. This new approach involves merging several tire companies’ shipments into a single consignment, providing stability and efficiency in the Middle East market.

Additionally, Shandong Port leverages its trade, shipping, and financial resources to aid tire companies in promoting their products overseas. By integrating logistics with manufacturing and employing an ecosystem of symbiosis and co-prosperity, Shandong Port contributes to the smooth flow of the national economy and supports the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry.

Overall, these innovative solutions in the logistics sector demonstrate China‘s commitment to improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. By implementing technologies such as car brackets and establishing overseas warehousing, the country aims to facilitate economic growth, benefit enterprises, and enhance the overall logistics experience for businesses and consumers alike.

