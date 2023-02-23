Imu bonus for tourism companies: here’s how to get a discount of up to 50% of the amount due to the tax authorities

Business owners in the tourism sector have until 28 February 2023 to access the Imu bonuswhich allows you to get one discount up to 50% of the amount due in the form of a tax credit. The instructions for accessing the incentive can be found in the provision of the Revenue Agency of 16 September 2022. Below we will explain how to access the Imu bonus and what are the requirements to receive it.

Imu 2023 bonus: all the details

Il Imu bonus is a tax credit of 50% of the amount paid as the second installment of 2021. The incentive is intended for tourism businesses and in particular for properties that fall within the cadastral category D/2. It therefore includes agritourisms, open-air structures, fairs and congress structures, thermal complexes and theme or nature parks. The requirements to access the Bonus Imu tourist companiesand I’m:

You must be the owner and manager of the business

Decrease in revenue and fees by at least 50% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019

The company must not be in financial difficulty by 31 December 2019

Small or micro-enterprises must not be subject to bankruptcy proceedings

Imu bonus for tourism companies: how to request it

To get the Tourism IMU bonus you must send a self-declaration certifying the above requirements via the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency by February 28, 2023. The communication on the recognition or otherwise of the incentive should arrive within 10 days of sending the documents.

The tax credit must be used exclusively in compensation, via F24, starting from the day following the date of issue of the receipt for presentation of the model. In the event of a tax credit exceeding 150mila eurothis will be used after the checks required by the Code of anti-mafia laws (Legislative Decree n. 159/2011) and the necessary authorization.

