Imu balance and scrapping-quater: important tax deadlines on 18 December

Imu balance and first two installments of the scrapping-quater. December 18th, Monday, is a red day on the tax calendar of many Italians.

The deadline for the Imu balance expires

“Tomorrow, 18 December, the deadline for paying the second installment of the IMU expires”, recalls the Construction Confederation which qualifies the tax as “the property tax of 22 billion euros per year”.

Recently the Mef clarified via press release that the IMU is not due for the illegally occupied properties and the owners’ association itself recalls that “the payment must be made as a balance of the tax due for the entire year, with a possible adjustment on the first installment paid, on the basis, as a rule, of the resolutions published on 28 October 2023 in Finance website”.

However, there is the possibility that you will have to return to the checkout. With the addition of a third installment, by February 29, 2024, “in over 200 Municipalities”. The reason? “An amendment to the budget bill that grants additional time to local administrations that have not sent the resolution approving the rates to the Finance Department within the deadlines”.

Deadline (with extension) also for the facilitated definition

With a modification, this time to the Advances Decree, 18 December has also been loaded with another deadline: the one for complying with the first or second installment of the Scrapping-quater: until Monday you can therefore make the payments originally due on 31 October 2023 (first or single instalment) and 30 November 2023 (second instalment). Payments that are made without penalties or default interest.

The charges entrusted to the collection agent from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022 can be brought to the facilitated definition. “It allows you to pay – the Revenue Agency recently recalled – only the amount due as capital and the amount due as reimbursement of expenses for any enforcement procedures and notification rights. However, sums due as penalties, registered interest, late payment interest and premiums are not to be paid”.

