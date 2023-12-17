Home » Imu balance and scrapping-quater: important tax deadlines on 18 December
Business

Imu balance and scrapping-quater: important tax deadlines on 18 December

by admin
Imu balance and scrapping-quater: important tax deadlines on 18 December

Imu balance and first two installments of the scrapping-quater. December 18th, Monday, is a red day on the tax calendar of many Italians.

The deadline for the Imu balance expires

“Tomorrow, 18 December, the deadline for paying the second installment of the IMU expires”, recalls the Construction Confederation which qualifies the tax as “the property tax of 22 billion euros per year”.

Recently the Mef clarified via press release that the IMU is not due for the illegally occupied properties and the owners’ association itself recalls that “the payment must be made as a balance of the tax due for the entire year, with a possible adjustment on the first installment paid, on the basis, as a rule, of the resolutions published on 28 October 2023 in Finance website”.

However, there is the possibility that you will have to return to the checkout. With the addition of a third installment, by February 29, 2024, “in over 200 Municipalities”. The reason? “An amendment to the budget bill that grants additional time to local administrations that have not sent the resolution approving the rates to the Finance Department within the deadlines”.

Imu, the deadline for the balance is December 18th. Who has to pay and how the amount is calculated by Antonella Donati 04 December 2023

Deadline (with extension) also for the facilitated definition

With a modification, this time to the Advances Decree, 18 December has also been loaded with another deadline: the one for complying with the first or second installment of the Scrapping-quater: until Monday you can therefore make the payments originally due on 31 October 2023 (first or single instalment) and 30 November 2023 (second instalment). Payments that are made without penalties or default interest.

See also  ѵǿ ἵɽ곣̬|ҵ̬_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

The charges entrusted to the collection agent from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022 can be brought to the facilitated definition. “It allows you to pay – the Revenue Agency recently recalled – only the amount due as capital and the amount due as reimbursement of expenses for any enforcement procedures and notification rights. However, sums due as penalties, registered interest, late payment interest and premiums are not to be paid”.

You may also like

Something is happening again at the semiconductor manufacturer

ETECSA Reduces Minimum Amount to Extend Life Cycle...

Resolution 25 of 05/12/2023 – Adoption of the...

A big jump of 2,000 points!Offshore RMB surges...

Wirecard scandal: Jan Marsalek is said to have...

Ciudad Juárez Maquiladora Industry Faces Job Creation Slowdown...

The paradox of the web: cybercriminals are better...

Environmental bonus for electric cars ends on Sunday...

Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Products Due to Salmonella...

Africa: Gggi and Agra collaborate to strengthen food...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy