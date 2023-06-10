Home » IMU, Uil: payment due by 16 June
IMU, Uil: payment due by 16 June

As the deadline for payment approachesIMU deposit for 2023 on 16 June, Italians are preparing to pay 11 billion euros, the total annual revenue of which will be 22.1 billion euros (18.1 billion euros to the Municipalities and 4 billion to the State).

More than 25.3 million owners (41% are employees and pensioners) of properties other than the main residence (second homes, second outbuildings, shops, warehouses, hotels, etc.) will be called to pay.

This is what emerges from the IMU 2023 Report (first semester) prepared by the UIL Work, Cohesion and Territory Service.

