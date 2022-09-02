Data source: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

This newspaper, Beijing, September 1 (Reporter Wang Zheng) The reporter learned from the press conference on the theme of “supporting the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises and cultivating more specialized and special new enterprises” held by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently: As of the end of 2021, the number of small, medium and micro enterprises in the country will be 48 million households, an increase of 2.7 times in 10 years. In 2021, the average operating income and profit margin of industrial small and medium-sized enterprises above designated size in my country will reach 6.2%, 0.9 percentage points higher than that at the end of 2012, and the quality and efficiency of development will continue to improve.

SMEs are an important support for my country’s economic resilience and employment resilience, and are related to the overall economic and social development. Liang Zhifeng, director of the Small and Medium Enterprise Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s policy system and service system for promoting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises have been continuously improved, and the development environment has been continuously optimized. make an important contribution to the overall situation.

Judging from the word “fast”, as of the end of last year, the number of small, medium and micro enterprises in China reached 48 million, an increase of 2.7 times compared with the end of 2012; the number of enterprises per 1,000 people in my country was 34.28, which was 3.4 times that at the end of 2012; There are 24,800 enterprises, 3.6 times that of 2012. Small and medium-sized enterprises are the largest and most dynamic group of enterprises, and they have become the main force of my country’s economic and social development.

Judging from the word “good”, in 2021, the average operating income profit margin of industrial small and medium-sized enterprises above designated size in my country will be 6.2%, 0.9 percentage points higher than that at the end of 2012. The quality and efficiency of development have been continuously improved, and a large number of new technologies, new industries, new business forms, and new models of “four new economies” originate from small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2021, 3.838 million new enterprises will be established in my country’s “four new economies”, accounting for 42.5% of the total number of newly established enterprises. In addition, more than 40,000 provincial-level specialized, specialized and new enterprises have been cultivated, 4,762 of the first three batches of national-level specialized specialized, specialized and new “little giant” enterprises, and 848 single-seat champion enterprises in manufacturing have been cultivated.

In terms of contribution, the number of legal person units of small, medium and micro enterprises in my country accounts for 99.8% of all large-scale enterprise legal person units, and the employment absorption accounts for 79.4% of the total employment of enterprises. “Reservoir”.

“Theoretical and practical aspects have fully proved that China‘s economy will be good if small and medium-sized enterprises are good; the regional economy will be strong when small and medium-sized enterprises are strong.” Liang Zhifeng said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will continue to improve the policy system for benefiting enterprises, strengthen precise services, and optimize the development environment. , to support the entrepreneurship and innovation of the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises, cultivate more specialized and special new enterprises, and promote the healthy and sustainable development of small and medium-sized enterprises.