In 2022 by Nestlé 4.2 billion euros of shared value

Listen to the audio version of the article

The value shared by Nestlé in Italy in 2022 is worth 4.2 billion euros with a growth of 5.5% compared to 2020. According to the analysis of the multinational company, each of its employees in the Peninsula indirectly generates 8 jobs for over 43 thousand employees. Instead, the various production activities led to the creation of 1,257 million euros in wages along the supply chain, 0.8% of manufacturing wages. Of the 4.2 billion euros of shared value generated by the Group, the direct effects amount to 816 million euros, the indirect ones to 2,018 million and the induced ones to 1,394 million. Furthermore, last year Nestlé contributed to paying 1,537 million euros in taxes in our country, equal to 0.3% of Italian tax revenues, and gave donations for a value of 3.4 million. «Nestlé plays an increasingly central role in our country’s economy, generating shared value from which the entire nation and small local communities benefit – explains Marco Travaglia, President and CEO of the Nestlé Group in Italy -. Over the course of our 110 years of presence in Italy we have built a solid and deep-rooted bond with the territory, distinguished by unique characteristics that we want to continue to enhance. We continue to believe and bet on Italy through constant investments in the entire sector, developing projects that manage to have positive social impacts and making our ability to constantly innovate available to institutions, bodies and companies». The Group has been present in Italy for 110 years, from the deposit in Milan of the “Farina lattea Nestlé” label and includes historic brands such as Baci Perugina and S. Pellegrino water to which the exhibition sponsored by Altagamma is dedicated, of which S Pellegrino is a member and set up at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy to celebrate the company’s important anniversary. “Since day one we have opened the structure to business activity under the name of Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and it has become a permanent exhibition of the activity of excellence in our country – said Adolfo Urso, Minister of Companies and Made in Italy, inaugurating the exhibition for the Group’s 110 in Italy at Mimit -. It is a visiting card with which we also welcome visitors, especially the international delegations, who when they enter our building realize what is the manufacturing excellence of our country».