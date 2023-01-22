In 2022, my country’s GDP will exceed 120 trillion yuan and increase by 3%

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 17 (Reporters Wei Yukun, Zhou Yuan) The National Bureau of Statistics released data on the 17th, indicating that the preliminary calculation shows that the annual gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 will be 121020.7 billion yuan, calculated at constant prices, compared with the previous 3% annual growth. The national economy withstood the pressure and continued to develop, and the total economic volume reached a new level.

Statistics show that, based on the average annual exchange rate, 120 trillion yuan is equivalent to about 18 trillion U.S. dollars, ranking second in the world. In 2022, my country’s per capita GDP will reach 85,698 yuan, a real increase of 3% over the previous year. Converted at the annual average exchange rate, it will reach 12,741 U.S. dollars, which has remained above 12,000 U.S. dollars for two consecutive years.

“The continuous improvement of economic aggregate and per capita level means that my country’s comprehensive national strength, social productivity, international influence, and people’s living standards have been further improved, which means that my country’s development foundation is firmer, development quality is better, and development momentum is more abundant. my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, broad space, and long-term positive fundamentals have not changed,” said Kang Yi, director of the National Bureau of Statistics.

From the perspective of economic growth, Kang Yi said that Germany has now announced an annual economic growth estimate of 1.9%; according to the forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the GDP growth of the United States and Japan in 2022 will not exceed 2% %, “Under the repeated impact of so many unexpected factors, my country’s 3% GDP growth rate is a relatively fast growth rate.”

In the whole year of 2022, the total grain output will reach 1,373.1 billion catties, which has been stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years; the national industrial added value will reach 40.2 trillion yuan, and the manufacturing industry will reach 33.5 trillion yuan, both ranking first in the world; social The total retail sales of consumer goods stabilized at around 44 trillion yuan; the added value of high-tech manufacturing above designated size increased by 7.4% over the previous year, 3.8 percentage points faster than that of all industries above designated size; the real growth of national per capita disposable income was 2.9%, which was in line with economic growth. Basic sync…

“Generally speaking, in 2022, the effective coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development has achieved positive results, stabilized the macroeconomic market, continued to expand the economic aggregate, and steadily improved the quality of development. At the same time, we must also see that the international situation is still complicated and severe. , the triple pressure of domestic demand contraction, supply shocks, and weakening expectations is still relatively large, and the foundation for economic recovery is still not solid.” Kang Yi said that in the next stage, we must adhere to the word “stability” and strive for progress while promoting the overall improvement of economic operation. Realize the effective improvement of quality and the reasonable growth of quantity.

