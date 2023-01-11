Home Business In 2022, my country’s per capita deposit will be nearly 13,000 yuan
In 2022, my country’s per capita deposit will be nearly 13,000 yuan

In 2022, my country’s per capita deposit will be nearly 13,000 yuan

In 2022, my country’s per capita deposit will be nearly 13,000 yuan

The 2022 financial statistics released by the central bank on the 10th show that in 2022, RMB deposits will increase by 26.26 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.59 trillion yuan year-on-year.

inHousehold deposits increased by 17.84 trillion yuan.Household deposits refer to the savings deposits of residents absorbed by banking financial institutions through credit and the deposits absorbed by other means and controlled by the household sector (the sector composed of households and non-profit institutions serving them).

Based on China‘s 1.4 billion population, the average deposit per person in 2022 will be nearly 13,000 yuan.

Many netizens said: “This time it’s delayed again”, “It’s another day of being averaged”, “There is no deposit, only arrears”

According to reports, the balance of household deposits is one of the manifestations of the difference between income and expenditure, and residents’ investment preferences affect the balance of household deposits.

In 2022, my country's per capita deposit will be nearly 13,000 yuan

