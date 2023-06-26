in 2022 paid 150 million euros

What is a simple system for a municipality to raise cash?

Put video cameras everywhere to delimit restricted traffic areas and then send the related fines to motorists. This also avoids the hassle of send firefighters to the field to affix fines for no parking with the result that, in big cities, cars are parked everywhere even in the places reserved for residents. But how much do the municipalities collect from this maneuver?. Not a little. In 2022, considering only the 102 provincial capitals that have published the data relating to the proceeds linked to traffic fines, the total amount exceeds 793 million euros.

In pole position Milano

In first place, according to a joint analysis carried out by comparison portals Facile.it e Assicurazione.it, there is Milan (151 million euros) followed by Rome (133 million) and Florence (46 million). Among other things, comparing the sums to the number of cars and motorcycles registered in the motorization registers, the scenario changes. The most fined drivers in Italy are the Milanese. Considering that from the official ACI data, over 870 thousand vehicles including cars and motorcycles belong to Milan, in 2022 the “per capita expenditure” for fines related to violations of the Highway Code was 174 euros.

Florentine drivers follow in the rankings, who on average in 2022 had to pay fines of an amount equal to 170 euros, while those from Bologna are in third place, where the “per capita fine” is equal to 163 euros. In fourth place is Pavia, where motorists and motorcyclists, on average, have had to bear fines of an amount equal to 129 euros, followed by Siena (128 euros).

Fewer fines in the South

And if the municipalities of the north collect a lot in the south, especially in the two major islands, the story changes. In fact, looking at the ranking of the provincial capital cities that collect less proceeds from traffic finesin first place is the municipality of Carbonia (Sardinia), which last year collected just 120 thousand euros, followed by two Sicilian cities: Enna (131 thousand euros) and Agrigento (135 thousand euros) in Sicily.

Comparing the sums collected with the number of cars and motorcycles registered in the motorization registers, it emerges that the drivers least fined last year were those of Latina, who on average spent 2.2 euros each to deal with penalties related to the violation of the Highway Code. Followed by the drivers of Agrigento, with a per capita expense of 2.5 euros, and those of Aosta, where the “average fine” was 4.1 euros.

Fines for speeding

Limiting the analysis to only the proceeds deriving from violations of the maximum speed limits, it emerges that of the provincial capital cities, the one with the highest revenues this time is Florence (23 million euros in 2022). Milan slides to second place (13 million euros), while Genoa ranks third (just under 11 million). Rome is fourth with just over 6 million euros.

Overall, the 102 provincial capital cities analyzed collected, nIn 2022, 117 million euros from violations of the maximum speed limits. By comparing the proceeds with the number of cars and motorcycles registered in the motorization registers, it emerges that the drivers most fined for excess speed in Italy are the Florentines, who in 2022 spent, on average, almost 85 euros for this type of fine. In second place are the drivers from Grosseto, with a per capita expenditure of 78 euros, while in third position we find the drivers from Rieti (54 euros).

In addition to the fine, there is also another negative aspect concerning the insurance

In fact, some insurance companies, in assessing the motorist’s profile, take into account not only the class of merit, but also the points balance on the driving license and the observance of the highway code by the policyholder in the years prior to signing the policy. For example, having suffered a license suspension or having received fines for driving while intoxicated can be seen as a sign of an imprudent attitude behind the wheel and this could push the company to increase the price of the RC car.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

