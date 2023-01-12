- In 2022, the CPI will rise by 2% year-on-year, which is lower than the annual regulation target of about 3%-News Shanghai Securities News
- In December 2022, consumer prices rose by 1.8% year-on-year and were flat month-on-month National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
- China’s December CPI rose 1.8% year-on-year, in line with market expectations; CPI rose 2.0% year-on-year in 2022 Wall Street Journal
- In December 2022, the ex-factory price of industrial producers decreased by 0.7% year-on-year and 0.5% month-on-month National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
- China’s December PPI fell by 0.7% year-on-year, falling for three consecutive months, but the rate of decline narrowed significantly Wall Street Journal
