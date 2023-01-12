Home Business In 2022, the CPI will rise by 2% year-on-year, which is lower than the annual regulation target of about 3%-News-Shanghai Securities News
Business

In 2022, the CPI will rise by 2% year-on-year, which is lower than the annual regulation target of about 3%-News-Shanghai Securities News

by admin
  1. In 2022, the CPI will rise by 2% year-on-year, which is lower than the annual regulation target of about 3%-News Shanghai Securities News
  2. In December 2022, consumer prices rose by 1.8% year-on-year and were flat month-on-month National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
  3. China’s December CPI rose 1.8% year-on-year, in line with market expectations; CPI rose 2.0% year-on-year in 2022 Wall Street Journal
  4. In December 2022, the ex-factory price of industrial producers decreased by 0.7% year-on-year and 0.5% month-on-month National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
  5. China’s December PPI fell by 0.7% year-on-year, falling for three consecutive months, but the rate of decline narrowed significantly Wall Street Journal
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Pork prices widened, CPI continued to decline year-on-year growth

You may also like

Consob: smaller stock market on GDP, overdraft sales...

The international gold price has risen again, supported...

Savings, heart-pounding 2022 for Sgr. Now it’s a...

Treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Eni launches bonds linked to sustainability objectives: new...

UniCredit: double issue of Fixed Cash Collect

Australia-Pakistan shipments are running stably. Recently, iron ore...

Bags hanging from US inflation. Cautious rise in...

The results of the collection plan to be...

Petrol, managers on strike on 25 and 26...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy