The BF agrihub flourishes

The largest Italian agricultural company closes the 2022 financial year with markedly improving results. The company, which has developed around Ferrara land reclamation, closed the financial statements with a profit of 9.3 million. The figure is growing sharply. Last year, BF had made just 600,000 euros in net profits.

Consolidated EBITDA went from 16 million in 2021 to 57 million last year (+256%). The board therefore proposed a dividend of 0.04 euro per share, up on the 0.03 of the previous year. As for the turnover, the turnover has reached its mark to 1.1120 billion, marking a 312% boom compared to the year before.

The increase in the value of production is closely linked to the expansion strategy pursued by the company which, with its 7,750 hectares, it is the largest Italian farm in terms of utilized agricultural area. “The growth is attributable to the change in the scope of consolidation, in addition to the effects of integration with investee companies” explains the company in a note.

“CAI and its subsidiaries – included in the scope of consolidation for twelve months in 2022 and for three months in 2021 – contributed to the consolidated production value for 970 million euros (therefore overall for 87% of the total value of production), compared to 168 million in 2021 ″ reads the text of the company chaired by Michele Pisante.

2022 has been a year of consolidation

The company led Federico Vecchioni in fact, it has incorporated a series of activities within its perimeter. The scope of consolidation has in fact included Zooassets spa, the Consorzio Agrario Nordest Società cooperativa, Bia spa and the Fabianelli pasta factory.

It is therefore completely changed the structure of the group which, at the end of last year, also gave birth to a joint venture with Eni for the development of an agro-industrial chain for energy use on the national territory.

The market has also taken note of all this. Over the past year, the stock has gained nearly 6 percent.