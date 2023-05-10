In 2022, the salary level of employed persons in urban units will maintain growth_Guangming.com

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics

In 2022, the wage level of employed persons in urban units will maintain growth

News from our newspaper, Beijing, May 9 (Reporter Xiong Li) According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 9th, the average wages of employed persons in urban units across the country will maintain growth in 2022.

In 2022, the national average annual salary of employees in urban non-private units will be 114,029 yuan, an increase of 6.7% over the previous year, a growth rate that is 3 percentage points lower than that in 2021, and an actual increase of 4.6% after deducting price factors; the average annual salary of employees in urban private units It was 65,237 yuan, an increase of 3.7% over the previous year, a decrease of 5.2 percentage points, and an actual increase of 1.7% after deducting price factors. Wang Pingping, director of the Population and Employment Statistics Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that due to various reasons, the specific wage level and growth rate of individuals may be quite different from the national average level and growth rate. As well as the operating status of the unit and the specific situation of the individual to conduct a comprehensive analysis and treat it rationally.

The data shows that among the 19 industry categories, the average wages of employees in 18 industries maintained growth, among which the mining industry, information transmission, software and information technology service industry, financial industry and other industries and urban non-private units and private units (hereinafter referred to as “Two types of units”) have relatively high average wage growth rates; the average wage level of the real estate industry has declined, and the average wage growth rate of some personnel-intensive or contact service industries has been relatively low.

Specifically, affected by factors such as the rise in international energy prices, the average wages of employees in the two types of units in the mining industry will increase by 12% and 9.3% respectively in 2022; due to people’s greater demand for Internet learning, work, social networking and online shopping, etc. Affected by factors, the average wages of the information transmission, software and information technology service industries increased by 9.4% and 8.1% respectively; the average wage growth rates of the two types of financial industry units were both 15.6%, mainly due to factors such as industry structure adjustment, staff reduction and efficiency increase. Influence. The decrease in employment in the low-wage insurance industry is the main reason for the large change in the average wage level of the financial industry.

Wang Pingping said that the growth of average wages of employees in urban units is affected by multiple factors, including external factors such as macro policies and social and economic environment, as well as internal factors such as unit restructuring and changes in the employment structure. For example, the same agricultural, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery units, urban non-private units and private units are different in terms of the nature of the units, the types of industries they work in, and the types of employees. These factors will lead to large differences in wage growth. The urban non-private units in the education industry are mostly public schools, while private units have more training institutions. Due to changes in the economic situation and policy adjustments, there will be a big difference in the average wage growth rate.

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, believes that salaries in different regions are affected by regional economic development and regional industry structure, and the operating efficiency of different companies in the industry and different positions will also have an impact on employee income. In the future, the key to promoting the income growth of urban employees is to increase total factor productivity, and at the same time, continuously optimize the regional industrial layout and promote a more reasonable distribution.

Pang Ming, Chief Economist and Director of Research Department of Jones Lang LaSalle, said that from a structural perspective, the wage gap between industries and regions reflects the urban-rural gap that exists objectively in my country’s economic growth and social development. Disparities and regional disparities. Under the distribution mechanism in which production factors such as labor, capital, land, knowledge, technology, management, and data are evaluated by the market and rewards are determined according to the contribution, a moderate income distribution gap is conducive to promoting the optimal allocation of resources and mobilizing the enthusiasm and creativity of laborers. , It will play a positive role in promoting the optimization and upgrading of industrial structure and high-quality economic and social development. In addition, it is also necessary to build and improve an income distribution system that reflects efficiency and promotes fairness, promotes residents’ income through multiple channels, increases the income of low- and middle-income groups, and basically synchronizes residents’ income growth with economic growth, labor remuneration, and labor productivity. Promote the continuous improvement of people’s living standards.

