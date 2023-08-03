In 2023, consumption away from home will increase, despite the uncertainty about the increases

Tailwind for the HoReCa sector. If 2022 proved to be a year of stabilization for the sector Catering – with some structural trends (such as smart working and delivery services) linked to the pandemic that will remain, albeit resized and normalized – the slowdown in economic growth in 2023 does not seem to significantly affect the away from home sector, whose turnover is expected to increase (slightly) this year. In short, the sector is solid and is catching up after Covid, but there is no shortage of shadows linked to inflation. Two thirds of the operators interviewed expect a further increase in price lists and consumer prices of between 5 and 10% in 2023. This is what emerges from the deepening of Bain & Company Italia made on the occasion of Catering Annual Report edited by Fipe-Confcommercio.

If, on the one hand, after the lockdown and with smart working, a reduction in spending on breakfasts and lunches consumed outside the home was noted, on the other, a strong inclination towards evening outings for aperitifs and dinners was noted, in a perspective of experiential, social and personal gratification consumption. Furthermore, during the weekend, there is an increase in meals eaten away from home and takeaways. Even more interesting is the evolution of the trend of consuming alcoholic beverages in clubs, bars or restaurants which, between 2021 and 2022, saw a significant increase, going from 15% to 25%, with peaks of 40% in Spain and Italy. “Consumers – he explains Sergio Iardella, senior partner of Bain & Company – prefer to save on other goods and services rather than giving up socializing and conviviality. However, despite the positive prospects for the away-from-home channel, we expect the inflation that is characterizing the first half of 2023 to accompany us also for the rest of the year, potentially generating some consequences: increase in consumer prices, expansion of the gap between premium and value segments, potential contraction in out-of-home spending if the reduction in consumers’ spending power further compresses discretionary spending. In this context, it is essential that the protagonists of the catering sector adopt strategies aimed at mitigating its impact”.

According to more than 80% of the HoReCa operators interviewed, both the consumer goods industry and the merchants seem to have suffered significantly from the increase in costs which they have only been able to partially mitigate by transferring it to final consumers through a price increase. “Looking at the rest of the year, industry operators do not currently expect a significant contraction in consumption in the channel in the face of inflationary pressure. The 2023 scenario remains cautiously positive, with the majority of interviewees forecasting – for the current year – a growth in the segment of around 5-10% compared to 2022″, he continues Aaron Gennara Zatellipartner at Bain & Company.

In addition theincreased tourism in our country it is having positive effects on out-of-home travel: the return of international tourism, in fact, is bringing a boost to volumes. Furthermore, the high presence of foreign tourists has increased spending on HoReCa consumption, with greater interest in the premium experiences of the sector. “To cope with the expected turbulence in the eating out sector and face the potential competitive reorganization that will affect this world, the main players in the industry must work on three fundamental areas: offering a well-defined consumer experience, adopting more aware of the club’s income statement and accepting sustainability as a pre-requisite to compete”, concludes Iardella.

