In 2023, the revenue will not be less than 230 billion yuan! 220 billion fruit chain leader released equity incentive plan | after-hours announcement highlights



Today’s Focus

[Luxshare Precision Equity Incentive Plan: Operating revenue in 2023 will not be less than 230 billion yuan]

Luxshare Precision announced that in 2022, the stock option incentive plan intends to grant a total of 172.021 million stock options to the incentive objects, and the stock option exercise price is 30.35 yuan per share. The operating income in 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 should not be less than 230 billion yuan, 260 billion yuan, 290 billion yuan, 320 billion yuan, and 350 billion yuan, respectively.

[Tiandi Online: Stock Price Suspension Verification for Abnormal Stock Price Increases]

Tiandi Online announced that from October 28, 2022 to November 11, 2022, the company’s stock has experienced abnormal fluctuations 4 times in total, and the stock price fluctuates greatly. In order to protect the interests of investors, the company will take stock transactions. check. Upon application, the company’s shares will be suspended from the market opening on November 14, 2022, and will resume trading after the disclosure of the verification announcement.

[Meiliyun: Plans to resume trading with Tianjin Lishen for major asset replacement stock]

Meiliyun announced that the company plans to use the assets and liabilities related to the papermaking business as of the evaluation base date as the assets to be placed out, and replace the equivalent parts of the 100% equity of Tianjin Juyuan and the 100% equity of Suzhou Lishen held by Tianjin Lishen. At the same time, it plans to raise supporting funds from the non-public offering of shares to no more than 35 qualified specific investors, including the second phase of the National Research Fund. The company’s shares will resume trading on November 14.

[Tibet Everest: Termination of the Salt Lake Lithium Extraction Construction Project Agreement with China Power Construction International]

Tibet Everest announced that the company and China Power Construction International signed the “Termination Agreement on the Mine Construction Design, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Framework Agreement for the Lithium Carbonate Salt Lake Extraction Project of Argentina Lithium Potassium Co., Ltd. with an annual output of 50,000 tons”, agreeing To jointly terminate the “Framework Agreement” and confirm that there are no existing and potential disputes and disputes between the two parties regarding the signing and performance of this agreement.

[Gimpo Titanium Industry: Raise the sales price of titanium dioxide from November 11]

Jinpu Titanium Industry announced that starting from November 11, 2022, the company’s sales price of anatase and rutile titanium dioxide will be increased by RMB 800 per ton for domestic customers and USD 100 for international customers based on the original price. /Ton.

[Hooli Technology: Planning to issue shares to purchase shares of Shanghai Jiaxing’s controlling stake]

Holi Technology announced that it plans to issue shares to purchase a controlling stake in Shanghai Jiaxing Auto Service Co., Ltd. The company’s shares will be suspended from the market opening on November 14, 2022.

[Hekeda receives a letter of concern: asking to verify whether the actual controller Zhao Feng has been taken compulsory measures]

Hekeda received a letter of concern from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, requesting to verify whether Zhao Feng, the actual controller of the company, has been taken away by competent authorities for investigation, lien measures or other coercive measures; Whether the day-to-day operations, etc. will have a material adverse impact.

Invest & Sign

[Runjian Shares: It is planned to invest 2.8 billion yuan to build an integrated wind power generation and energy storage project]

Runjian Co., Ltd. announced that it has reached an agreement with the People’s Government of Liangqing District, Nanning City, and agreed to cooperate with Xijiang Co., Ltd. on the “Liangqing District Wind Power and Energy Storage Integration Project” and signed a supplementary project cooperation agreement. The total project capacity is expected to be about 400MW. , the total investment and development amount is about 2.8 billion yuan.

[Meineng Energy: It is planned to build Meineng Energy Headquarters and Xi’an Smart Energy Research Institute for 290 million yuan]

Meineng Energy announced that it plans to build Meineng Energy Headquarters and Xi’an Smart Energy Research Institute in the listed enterprise park of Xi’an High-tech Zone, with a total investment of not less than 290 million yuan.

Change in equity

[Hanwei Technology: It is proposed to transfer 65% equity of Hanwei Public Company for 487 million yuan]

Hanwei Technology announced that it intends to transfer 65% of the equity of its holding subsidiary Zhengzhou Hanwei Public Utilities Technology Co., Ltd. to Zhengzhou Water Supply Investment Holding Co., Ltd. The equity transaction price is 487 million yuan; after the completion of this transaction, Hanwei Utilities will not Included in the company’s consolidated financial statements.

[Tongding Internet: Plans to subscribe for 10% equity of Zhongzheng Science and Technology Construction for 50 million yuan]

Tongding Internet announced that it plans to use its own funds of 50 million yuan to subscribe for 11.1111 million yuan of new registered capital of Zhongzheng Science and Technology Construction, corresponding to its 10% equity after the capital increase. In addition, the company also indirectly holds about 9% of the shares of Zhongzheng Science and Technology Co., Ltd. through its shareholding company, Hainan Jinchun Technology Co., Ltd. Therefore, after the completion of this investment, the company will hold a total of about 19% of the shares of Zhongzheng Kejian. It was announced on the same day that the company planned to transfer 51% of the shares of Byzoo Networks, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, to Yan Jun, general manager of Byzoo Networks, and Zhang Jiaji, a natural person. The total transaction consideration was 84.15 million yuan.

Increase or decrease holdings & repurchase

[Sega Technology: Han Yuyu plans to reduce his holdings by no more than 1%]

Sega Technology announced that Han Yuyu plans to reduce his holdings by no more than 1%.

[China Eastern Airlines: The total shareholding of JuneYao Group and its associates dropped to 8.9%]

China Eastern Airlines announced that on November 11, Juneyao Group implemented the previously disclosed share reduction plan, reducing its holdings of 120,000 company A shares through centralized bidding.

Operating results

[Nuocheng Jianhua: Net profit loss of 834 million yuan in the first three quarters]

Nuocheng Jianhua announced that the company achieved operating income of 196 million yuan in the third quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 77.76%; net profit loss was 393 million yuan. The net profit loss in the first three quarters was 834 million yuan. The sales of orelabrutinib (Enokay®) in the third quarter were 183 million yuan, an increase of 64% compared with the second quarter.

[Hualu Hengsheng: Shutdown for overhaul of production equipment resumes production]

Hualu Hengsheng announced that according to the annual plan, the company will start to stop and repair some production units on October 25, 2022. As of November 13, the company’s maintenance work has been completed and normal production has resumed.

【Sanfu Co., Ltd.: Newly-built 50,000-ton Trichlorosilane Project Put into Operation】

Sanfu Co., Ltd. announced that recently, the company’s new “50,000 tons of trichlorosilane project per year” has obtained relevant approvals. It has been successfully started, and the operation is stable. All technological processes have been opened up, and the project has entered the trial production stage.

Contract & Project Bidding

[Hengtong Optoelectronics: Won a total of 3.137 billion yuan in marine energy projects]

Hengtong Optoelectronics announced that the company and its holding subsidiary Jiangsu Hengtong High Voltage Submarine Cable Co., Ltd. have successively won bids for domestic and foreign marine energy projects. The company has successively received the “Notice of Winning the Bid” for each project, and confirmed that it has won the bid for “220kV submarine cable procurement for Longyuan Sheyang 1 million kilowatt offshore wind power project”, “Suizhong-Jinzhou Oilfield Group Shore Power Application Project Submarine Cable and Accessories Procurement and Construction Laying” (PC)”, “Longyuan Sheyang 1 million kilowatt offshore wind power project 35kV submarine cable procurement”, “Thailand PEA Turtle Island 33kV submarine cable project” and other offshore wind power and offshore oil and gas projects; signed the “State Power Investment Shandong Peninsula South Offshore Wind Power Base” V site 500MW project submarine cable anti-scour protection and ancillary engineering professional subcontracting” and other offshore wind power project contracts. The total amount of the winning bid is 3.137 billion yuan (tax included).

【SINOMACH: Winning the bid for the design and construction general contracting project of the power battery system project】

SINOMACH announced that China Automotive Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary, won the bid for the “General Contract for the Design and Construction of the 20GWh Power Battery System Project of Cykrepu”, and the winning bid amounted to 240 million yuan.

other

[Huijin Co., Ltd.: Received the “Notice of Filing a Case” from the Disciplinary and Supervision Commission of Yongnian District, Handan City]

Huijin Co., Ltd. announced that it received the “Notice of Filing a Case” from the Disciplinary Committee and Supervision Committee of Yongnian District, Handan City. The company’s director, deputy general manager and secretary of the board of directors Ms. Liu Junchao was taken lien measures for suspected violations of the law.

[Qixiang Tengda: The actual controller is to be changed to Shandong SASAC]

Qixiang Tengda announced that the current reorganization process of the company’s controlling share Qixiang Group has entered the implementation stage. If the “Reorganization Plan” is successfully implemented, the actual controller of the company will change. Before this actual controller change, the actual controller of the company was Zhang Jin. After the actual controller change, the company’s controlling shareholder is still Qixiang Group, the company’s indirect controlling shareholder will be changed to Shanneng New Materials, and the actual controller will be changed to Shandong SASAC.

[GCL Nengke: Plans to participate in the reorganization of Snowway’s bankruptcy reorganization case]

GCL Nengke announced that in order to improve the company’s mobile energy industry layout, ensure the effective supply of battery packs, and reserve upstream lithium resources, the company plans to participate in matters related to the bankruptcy and reorganization of Yajiang Snowway Mining Development Co., Ltd.