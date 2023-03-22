On March 22, it was learned from a press conference held by the Information Office of the People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that in 2023, Xinjiang will implement 400 key projects with a total investment of 2.7 trillion yuan, and plans to complete an investment of more than 300 billion yuan.

From the perspective of investment structure, first, focus on key areas such as comprehensive three-dimensional transportation, large energy channels, efficient use of water resources, and new infrastructure, and accelerate the construction of a modern infrastructure support system, implementing 169 key projects with a total investment of 1.5 trillion yuan. Completed an investment of 124.3 billion yuan;

The second is to focus on key fields such as oil and gas production and processing, coal, electricity and coal chemical industry, green mining, new energy and new materials, textiles and clothing, and accelerate the construction of a modern industry leading system supported by “eight industrial clusters”, implementing 147 key projects, with a total The investment is 1.1 trillion yuan, and the planned investment is 143.7 billion yuan;

The third is to focus on key areas such as science and technology education, cultural tourism, health and sports, ecological environmental protection, and urban facilities, and accelerate the construction of a major public service guarantee system. 84 key projects have been implemented, with a total investment of 117.9 billion yuan, and a planned investment of 35 billion yuan.