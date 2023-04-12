In 2023, Zhejiang “Ten Chains, Hundreds of Fields, and Thousands of Enterprises” series of docking activities will start forging and shearing “chains” that cannot be moved away

After taking the lead in launching the “Ten Chains, Hundreds of Enterprises” series of matchmaking activities in the country last year, on April 11, the 2023 Zhejiang “Ten Chains, Hundreds of Thousands of Enterprises” series of matchmaking activities was launched in Jiashan to fully enhance the competitiveness of the industrial chain and supply chain and security.

The first event of the day focused on new energy fields such as photovoltaics, lithium batteries, and hydrogen energy, and attracted more than 300 upstream and downstream enterprises in the new energy industry chain, as well as relevant colleges and universities, scientific research institutions, and financial institutions from inside and outside the province to participate. The number of participating companies this year is twice that of the first one last year, covering three provinces and one city in the Yangtze River Delta. The venue originally scheduled for 500 people was full, and the number of applicants far exceeded the scale of the venue.

embedded in the “chain”

“We need suppliers of 16 types of supporting products such as electrical equipment, pipelines, and software. This is my mobile phone number. You can contact me directly.” At the scene, Dr. Zuo Tao, vice president of Edelman Hydrogen Energy, threw a “Hydrangea” . At present, the company’s distributed power generation production line with an investment of 200 million yuan is under construction, and it is urgent to build a supply chain system.

On the day of the event, six leading companies in the new energy field, including Lanjun, Chint, and Jiaxing Photovoltaic Association, released specific industrial supporting requirements for their new investment projects. More than 300 heads of upstream and downstream enterprises in the new energy industry chain crowded the venue, some hoped to promote their new products, and some hoped to find better suppliers.

“Just like going abroad to grab orders, there are also many opportunities in the domestic industrial chain supply chain. We must find ways to embed ourselves in the ‘chain’.” Li Xin, general manager of Zhejiang Watna Technology Co., Ltd. said.

In the past three years, the epidemic has been like a touchstone, testing the weak points and breaking points in our original industrial and supply chains. Especially under the epidemic prevention and control, the supply chain of the industrial chain is forced to be interrupted from time to time. For enterprises, “smooth chain” has become a common appeal; top priority.

In this context, last year, Zhejiang launched the “Ten Chains, Hundreds of Fields, and Thousands of Enterprises” series of docking activities for the first time, focusing on ten iconic industrial chains in the province, such as digital security, integrated circuits, network communications, and intelligent computing. The number of participating companies reached 17,010, including over 1,616 leading companies or chain owners, 1,109 “specialized, refined and new” companies, with a total of 86.18 billion yuan in orders and 847 industrial projects, which promoted the upstream and downstream companies in the industrial chain to be more fully developed. Ground supply and demand docking.

new challenge

With the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the domestic industrial and supply chains are rapidly flowing. The original obstacles were removed, but new challenges were encountered this year.

First, from the perspective of the international environment, some countries have “built walls and barriers” and forced “decoupling and breaking chains”, seriously disrupting the supply chain system, and the global industrial chain has entered a period of accelerated restructuring. “Stabilizing and strengthening the chain” has become a major strategic task in response to changes in the international situation and promoting high-quality economic development. It is necessary to build an independent, controllable, safe and efficient industrial chain supply chain.

Second, from the perspective of its own needs, focusing on the construction of global advanced manufacturing bases and digital transformation highlands, there is still a lot of room for optimization and improvement in Zhejiang’s existing industrial chain supply chain, especially the “stuck neck” nodes in the industrial chain supply chain. Quite a few, the connection between upstream and downstream is still insufficient, and the competitiveness of influence needs to be further enhanced.

Third, the current global aggregate demand is sluggish, and the trend of outward transfer of production capacity is obvious. In the effort to create an indelible “chain”, Zhejiang will focus on the ten iconic industrial chains to promote closer cooperation between upstream and downstream enterprises, and to form an advanced manufacturing cluster with overall competitiveness.

Fourth, under the epidemic situation, leading companies pay more and more attention to the security of their own supply chains. “In the past three years of the epidemic, we have continuously strengthened local supply in multiple links such as materials, key components, and warehousing. At present, the proportion of local suppliers has increased from 2.6% to 10.3%.” Han Weizhi, deputy general manager of supply chain management of Chint New Energy, said .

This year, Zhejiang organized a new round of “Ten Chains, Hundreds of Fields and Thousands of Enterprises” series of docking activities, centering on the three main directions of industrial innovation and upgrading, project construction and production, and enterprise supply chain optimization, to promote production and sales docking, production talent docking, industry-finance cooperation and projects. landing. Among them, about 10 sessions are planned to be held at the provincial level, and more than one session will be held in each city and county (city, district) combined with local characteristic industrial clusters. From now on, a series of provincial-level activities will be officially launched. Before that, 39 games have been held in cities and counties (cities, districts) in the first quarter.

It is understood that this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will cooperate with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce to organize a nationwide “hundreds of thousands of enterprises” large and small-sized enterprises integration and docking activities. Downstream docking. For example, Shandong recently released the “Shandong Province’s “Ten Chains and Ten Thousand Enterprises” Iconic Industrial Chain 2023 Action Plan for Financial Chains and Solid Chains.”

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology stated that the industrial chain is the blood of the economy, and building an industrial chain docking platform is what the market needs and what companies hope for.

get together

With the continuous deepening of industrial division of labor, international competition and regional competition appear to be competition between products and enterprises, but in essence it is competition between industrial chains and industrial systems. The chain of the industrial chain rolls at full speed, relying on the tight engagement and efficient operation of each gear. If any link is missing, the chain will not move.

Because of this, whether it is the ten methods of industrial chain resumption under epidemic prevention and control, the digital application of “industry one chain” in economic recovery, or the series of “ten chains, one hundred, ten thousand enterprises” docking activities held continuously last year and this year, Zhejiang Always make a fuss about the strength, supplement, smoothness and solidity of the “chain”.

At its core is the word “ju”. Gathering “chains” will drive the development of industrial clusters, and the regional competitiveness will be enhanced accordingly.

Recently, Chint New Energy, a leading company in photovoltaic modules, and Follett, a leader in photovoltaic glass, signed a strategic cooperation agreement. They are both located in Jiaxing, and the “chain” of the two chain owners is closer. Previously, LONGi Green Energy, a downstream photovoltaic module company, had settled in Xiuzhou, and the glass produced by Flatter could be sent to LONGi Green Energy just across a road, making Jiaxing the production base with the lowest cost for LONGi Green Energy.

The epidemic once caused a broken “chain”, which accelerated the pace of Jiaxing’s introduction of upstream and downstream enterprises in the new energy industry. In the past three years, Shanghai Chuanhe, which produces welding ribbons, Hangzhou Foster, which produces EVA and backplanes, and Yimeixu, which produces smart junction boxes, have successively landed. With leading enterprises as the main chain, a map of the photovoltaic industry chain has gradually taken shape. As the country’s largest module manufacturing base, Jiaxing’s battery and module output value accounted for one-third of the country last year. Under the “chain”, the third phase of LONGi Green Energy project has started construction in Jiaxing Economic Development Zone this year, and Shanghai Chuanhe is planning to move its headquarters to Jiaxing.

“In the process of attracting investment, we found that enterprises are paying more and more attention to the integrity of the industrial chain.” Zhang Lan, director of the Jiaxing Economic and Information Bureau, told reporters that Jiaxing will continue to introduce leading enterprises in the field of photovoltaic subdivisions, and continue to supplement and strengthen the chain. “We want to make a voice through the matchmaking meeting, so that the outside world will think of Jiaxing when they talk about photovoltaics, and strive to have the right to speak in the industry.” He said.

Gather “chains” to make industrial collaborative innovation closer. Weaknesses and breakpoints in the industrial chain often need to be bridged by collaborative innovation in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain.

At the matchmaking meeting, Chao Yajun, chief strategy officer of Lanjun New Energy, took the initiative to get acquainted with a number of equipment suppliers and downstream customers. He said that ordinary supply cooperation has been difficult to impress each other, and more companies are seeking innovative cooperation. “In the mid-range, we can iteratively transform equipment with suppliers, and create differentiated advantages by reducing costs and increasing efficiency; downstream, we can jointly develop lithium battery-related technologies with energy storage manufacturers and new energy vehicle companies, and even put joint venture projects in Jiashan has formed a convenient and stable supply chain,” he said.

“Compared with traditional industries, the new energy industry pays more attention to the ‘ecological circle’.” Yu Feiyan, deputy director of the Management Committee of Jiashan Economic and Technological Development Zone, said that upstream and downstream enterprises often obtain revolutionary technological breakthroughs through joint research and development, and then build orientation supply relationship. This closer collaboration model also puts forward higher requirements for small and medium-sized enterprises—to master key technologies in subdivided fields as much as possible.

Only by gathering “chains” can we have the confidence to build a modern industrial system.

In the post-epidemic era, Zhejiang needs to rely on the deep docking of enterprises to promote the mutual promotion of horizontal division of labor and vertical integration of the industrial chain, so as to enhance the comprehensive supporting functions of the industry and the ability of agglomeration and development. The reporter noticed that there is a “special requirement” in Zhejiang’s matchmaking activities, which particularly highlights the participation of multinational companies, leading enterprises, individual champion enterprises and specialized and new “little giant” enterprises.

“Zhejiang’s industrial clusters are relatively developed, but there is still room and necessity for transformation and upgrading. In particular, we need to pay attention to the upgrading and development of the local industrial chain.” Professor Wu Aiqi, deputy director of the Global Zheshang Research Institute of Zhejiang University, said.