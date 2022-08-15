In a report published today, researchers at the First Street Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit that studies climate risk, predict that, As the global climate warms, more than 100 million Americans will live in “extremely hot zones” by 2053, There, at least one day a year, the “severe heat index” will exceed 125 degrees Fahrenheit (52 degrees Celsius) — the highest level for the National Weather Service’s “severe heat index,” or extremely dangerous.

Note: The National Weather Service’s “heat index,” which combines temperature and humidity, gives you an idea of ​​how you’ll feel when you’re out and about, roughly equivalent to what we’d call your body temperature.

In addition to the report, First Street released a free web tool that allows users to determine their own heat risk by searching for U.S. addresses.

This future “extreme heat” covers a large area of ​​the United States, including the southeast and west of the Appalachian Mountains, from Texas and Louisiana all the way north through Missouri and Iowa , right up to the Wisconsin border. It’s not the area most people associate with hot, but because it’s inland, “there is no coastal influence to mitigate extreme temperatures,” and many communities “are not adapted to relative normal climates,” the report said. for hotter weather.”

The most dramatic warming will be felt in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where the hottest day now hits 103 degrees Fahrenheit for about seven days a year, and by 2053, the report said will increase to 34 days.

The findings are part of First Street’s sixth report, which aims to help Americans imagine how global warming will affect their families. Previous reports have focused on fire and flooding, and the foundation publishes on its website a fire and flood risk score for every property in the U.S. contiguous area.