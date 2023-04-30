In 4 years, 3.8 million new workers will be needed. The solution? Schedule staff training

Planning in the world of work

When it comes to Work this word becomes a very delicate point because, when there isn’t one, it’s a big concern, but when it’s possible to resort to filling jobs, very often we come across signs or requests for qualified or specialized personnel.

From many quarters we read that in a few years about 2,600,000 people will have to be replaced, who will rightfully pension and according to some estimates, the labor market will require 3.8 million new workers over the next 4 years. At this point I would say that the pitted figures are respectable and that they can materialize by giving life to A PROGRAMMING.

What do I mean? Obviously, all sectors are involved, but the problem is to qualify and specialize new staff. How you do it? As has always been done in previous years, they assume apprenticeswhich have nothing to do with the internswith a training contract that provides for a minimum salary of 10 euros net per hour (even better if tax-free) and involving the companies that hire with the mere payment of the insurance and the payment of notional contributions, thus not further affecting the business cost.

The companies will have to be the first to train the various “substitutes” internally, obtaining from them a continuity of work as they wish. In conclusion, I believe that all categories, from workers’ and businesses’ representatives, should support an initiative that has the flavor of planning, thus creating people who, introduced and motivated (even by a decent salary) can certainly be of help to retirement payouts.

At this point, all that remains is to also ask the Government to ensure that for at least two years entrepreneurs can have sustainable costs to the satisfaction of all concerned and if you don’t do it now, when? Programming, programming, programming.

