In a good mood through crises: OÖN Business Academy presents Otmar Kastner

In a good mood through crises: OÖN Business Academy presents Otmar Kastner

Kastner from Upper Austria worked for a long time in senior human resources management. At the same time he started his career as a cabaret artist. He linked the two areas, is now successful as a business cabaret artist and started sapompscht.com, a humorous management consultancy. His goals are to leverage the full potential and a joyful corporate culture in the companies. Kastner excels at combining leadership development and transformation with humor. Visitors to the OÖN Business Academy can also see this for themselves.

This will take place on Wednesday, April 12, in the Brucknerhaus in Linz. Start is at 6.30 p.m. Registrations are below nachrichten.at/wirtschaftsakademieby e-mail to [email protected] and by telephone on 0732/7805-378.

