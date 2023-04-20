In Aprica the contract for waste collection in the Tigullio basin

Listen to the audio version of the article

Aprica (A2a group) was awarded the contract for environmental hygiene services in the territories of the western, central and eastern Tigullio coastal strip basin. The agreement, relating to the integrated urban waste management service, has a duration of five years, with the possibility of renewal for another five years, and the auction base on which the company made the offer is equal to 224 million for 10 years.

Ten municipalities concerned

The municipalities involved (Casarza Ligure, Castiglione Chiavarese, Chiavari, Lavagna, Moneglia, Portofino, Rapallo, Santa Margherita Ligure, Sestri Levante, Zoagli) have a catchment area of ​​around 110 thousand residents, to which must be added the large tourist flows that characterize the summertime.

The result, explains a note, “consolidates the presence of A2a in the Liguria Region and which allows Aprica to continue to contribute, through its daily activities, to satisfying the needs of the resident population and the needs of the territories that welcome many visitors to the cities ».

Innovative equipment and services

In fact, the company’s project, continues the note, «lays its foundations on the experience gained in recent years in the territories and on the profound knowledge of the services provided in the area. Aprica can also count on the know-how and leadership in the treatment and recovery of materials and energy of the A2a group, the leading operator in Italy in the sector, which makes it possible to effectively combine the circular economy and production processes».

Aprica’s proposal focuses, concludes the note, on “innovative elements” both in terms of services (separate waste collection on demand, by reservation and new types of materials; specific projects for each individual collection center; digital platforms to reduce food waste ) and in terms of equipment and vehicles (first electric sweepers, washing alleys and arcades with pressure washers, sweepy-jet system for washing sidewalks and cleaning without moving parked cars).