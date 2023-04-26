In April, Shanghai and Chengdu will discuss the Metaverse

——Leaders from Metaverse and Virtual-Real Interaction Joint Research Institute, Chengdu Economic and Information Bureau Scene Construction Office, Sichuan Internet of Things Industry Development Alliance, and Chengdu Internet of Things Industry Development Alliance went to Sichuan Wutong Technology Co., Ltd. for investigation and investigation

On the afternoon of April 24, 2023, Dean of the Metaverse and Virtual Reality Interaction Joint Research Institute, Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Evaluation and Governance Experimental Base of Fudan University, Professor of the Big Data Research Institute of Fudan University, and the Metaverse and Sapiens Laboratory of East China Normal University Chief expert Zhao Xing led a team of experts, together with Li Junhua, secretary-general of Sichuan Internet of Things Industry Development Alliance, Chengdu Internet of Things Industry Development Alliance, and leaders from the Scene Construction Office of Chengdu Economic and communication technology”) to conduct research and investigation. Relevant personnel of Wutong Technology accompanied the reception throughout the whole process, and participated in the investigation and research seminar.

Dean Zhao Xing and his party listened in detail to Yuan Liang, general manager of Wutong Technology, about the company’s development and the company’s highlights in metaverse scene construction and technology applications. The core products and innovative research ideas in the field of intelligence and smart city construction highly recognize the achievements of Wutong Technology in promoting the transformation and upgrading of industrial digital intelligence and digital intelligence industrialization in recent years.

Afterwards, Gao Jing, technical director of Chengdu Mijing Zhilv Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mijing Zhilv”), which is controlled by Wutong Technology, gave a demonstration and sharing to the guests present on the company’s current implementation cases of metaverse technology in cultural tourism and industry. Including 3D Metaverse Scenic Area, virtual human stand-in production and operation full-chain matrix, museum VR+AI digital cultural creation and IP creation, Metaverse online cloud exhibition hall construction, vocational training assessment simulation system, safety production risk experience VR system, smart campus Diversified application scenarios such as the command traffic management system and the construction of a comprehensive platform for smart halls of government functional departments fully demonstrate the potential and advantages of Wutong Technology and Secret Realm Smart Travel on the road of metaverse exploration and development.

In his speech, Dean Zhao Xing said that as a new global hot track rooted in digitalization and landing in scenarios, the domestic exploration of metaverse has largely promoted digitalization to enter a new stage of in-depth development, which is also following the wave of mobile Internet. , major cities are facing an unprecedented period of opportunity in the process of further promoting the ecological integration of the real economy and the digital economy industry. He pointed out that the development of the Metaverse will have a profound impact on various industries, especially in the fields of culture, tourism, and education. It has become a key point for the current government, scientific research institutions and industry companies to think deeply and deepen solutions. At the same time, as an important city in the southwest region, Chengdu has obvious advantages in many aspects such as culture and tourism, commerce, talents, and policies. In the future, it is expected to become one of the core areas for the establishment of Metaverse industries.

At the symposium, leaders of the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology and the alliance also actively stated that Chengdu hopes to join hands with the Metaverse Research Institute to jointly promote the construction of the Metaverse industry and in-depth cooperation.

Deeply plowing the southwest to empower the smart construction of cities

The Chengdu Municipal Government has long attached great importance to the development of the digital economy and emerging industries. Favorable conditions such as a broad market and consumption base, and abundant intellectual resources in universities have created a superior business environment, providing growth space for enterprises to expand the Metaverse market.

Since its establishment in Chengdu in 2011, Sichuan Wutong Technology Co., Ltd. has focused on the application of Internet, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology, and has always been committed to the construction of a smart society. And government functional departments to provide system solutions and in-depth operation and maintenance services. Through years of project construction experience in the fields of industrial production automation and digital intelligence of supply chain logistics, Wutong Technology has accumulated rich experience in the Internet and Internet of Things in terms of equipment connection, equipment communication, data collection, system integration, and platform construction. The ability of comprehensive technology application has developed into a high-tech enterprise, a specialized and special new enterprise, a double-software certified enterprise, the first batch of backbone logistics information platforms of the National Development and Reform Commission, the logistics standardization pilot platform of the Ministry of Commerce and the National Standards Committee, and the joint logistics and procurement of China. Top Ten Service Providers of the Association and Excellent Suppliers of China’s Logistics Supply Chain.

Focus on the industry to accelerate the implementation of metaverse applications

With the emergence of technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and the rapid development of the metaverse market in recent years, Wutong Technology has focused on expanding the related business in the field of smart city construction, and invested in Secret Realm Smart Travel in 2021, further breaking through technical barriers and greatly improving It has improved its own capabilities in visual presentation and user experience.

At the same time, Wutong Technology is also focusing on promoting the application of artificial intelligence technology in more business scenarios, focusing on product applications, focusing on the upgrading of the industrial chain structure, and creating virtual and real symbiosis metaverse scenario solutions for more industries and enterprises.

Wutong Technology also specially invited the team of President Zhao Xing, the Municipal Economic and Information Commission and the leaders of the Industrial Development Alliance to watch some of the company’s metaverse construction scenes and digital cultural and creative products on the spot. The leaders and guests spoke highly of this and expressed that they will continue to pay attention The practice of Wutong Technology in the metaverse field hopes to deepen cooperation in the future and jointly promote the innovation and development of the Shanghai-Chengdu twin city metaverse field.

This investigation and investigation has deepened the interactive understanding of multiple parties, and also built a broader cooperation bridge for Wutong Technology’s exploration in the metaverse field. In the future, Wutong Technology will continue to be committed to the innovation and application of virtual-real symbiosis technology, and unswervingly empower the value exchange between metaverse and real economic scenarios from multiple directions such as industry, cultural tourism, and consumption. Make more contributions to the construction of China Metaverse.