In April, the gas and electricity tariffs: the fault of the taxes

Gas and electricity tariffs go up in April: the fault is not of the expensive energy but of the taxes

According to the forecasts of the tariff comparison site Facile.it, the April gas bill for a typical family on the protected market could increase by around 28% compared to March. The increase is mainly due to the change of the negative rate of the UG tariff component 2 which in April will be applied to an extent equal to 35% compared to the first quarter of 2023 and will be eliminated in May.

30 There is therefore an increase almost 25 euros which, on an annual basis, would become just under 300 euros. The increase is caused by the change in the rate of the tariff component. The latter will pass from approx -0,31 euro per cubic meter at about -0.10 euro. While the price of the raw material remains constant compared to March, if not even slightly down, therefore around 0.49 euros per cubic metre.

Arera had also proposed an increase

After all, even the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, in a hearing to the Finance Commission of the Chamber had spoken of a possible increase in gas after the significant decreases recorded since the beginning of the year. “In January there was a reduction of 34.2% in the price of natural gas for the typical family (the one with average consumption of 1,400 cubic meters per year) compared to December 2022 ″ explained Besseghini.

“This was driven by the reduction in spending on natural gas (-35.9%), due to the drop in the component relating to procurement costs which amortised the slight increase linked to expenses for transport and meter management (+0.3%) and by the new level of coverage of system charges envisaged by the Budget Law (+1.4%)” he added.

The lines drawn by the Authority therefore envisage only a slight increase in gas during the third quarter (+5%) and a much more significant growth during the fourth (+15%). That is, for the critical months between October and December when the heating starts working again.

Bonus coming from October

To counter this possible increase, the Government has already launched the heating bonus that will be active from next October but with characteristics to be defined. Furthermore the bonus is limited to the October-December quarter only but we still do not know what will happen in the cold months between January and March 2024 which could see the contribution cancelled. For light, on the other hand, Arera’s forecast is to see prices increase by 10% in the third quarter and 25% in the fourth.

The aid provided by the government for bills has been reduced and therefore, in the next bill, Italians will find the odious system charges for electricity while those for gas are still zero even if, as already mentioned, the negative component, which guaranteed a discount on the total amount, has been reduced and will be eliminated from May.

Among those confirmed, the increase in electricity and gas bonuses for low-income families remains, but the expected amount is lower than in the first quarter. The tax credit for companies has also been confirmed, up to 40%, but only for those that have recorded an increase in the cost of energy compared to the first quarter of 2019. For reduce bills the only way at the moment seems to be to choose the most convenient offer in order to cut the only possible cost, namely that ofpower. At the moment, the most convenient offers remain those with a variable wholesale price which is then indexed following market trends.