In April, the overall increase in the sales price of commercial housing fell back from the previous month, and efforts are still needed to stabilize the real estate market-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily

According to the statistical data on the changes in sales prices of commercial housing in April released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 17th, the overall increase in sales prices of commercial housing in April fell back from the previous month. According to Sheng Guoqing, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, in April, the number of cities where the sales price of commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities rose month-on-month decreased, while the number of cities with year-on-year increases increased. The overall increase in sales prices of commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities fell from the previous month, and the decline in the sales price of second-hand housing was more obvious.

According to Sheng Guoqing, the number of cities where the sales price of commercial housing rose month-on-month decreased and the number of cities increased year-on-year. In April, among the 70 large and medium-sized cities, there were 62 and 36 cities where the sales prices of new commercial housing and second-hand housing rose month-on-month, respectively, a decrease of 2 and 21 from the previous month, and the number of second-hand housing decreased more. There were 22 and 9 cities where the sales prices of new commercial housing and second-hand housing rose year-on-year, respectively, an increase of 4 and 1 from the previous month.

According to Sheng Guoqing, the overall increase in the sales price of commercial housing has dropped from the previous month. From the perspective of new housing, in April, the sales price of new commercial housing in first-tier cities rose by 0.4% month-on-month, a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. Among them, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen rose by 0.6%, 0.4%, 0.2% and 0.3%; the sales prices of new commercial housing in second- and third-tier cities rose by 0.4% and 0.2% month-on-month, respectively, and the growth rate dropped by 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points respectively from the previous month. From the perspective of second-hand housing, the overall increase in the chain has dropped more obviously. In April, the sales price of second-hand housing in first-tier cities rose by 0.2% month-on-month, and the increase was 0.3 percentage points lower than that of the previous month. Among them, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen rose by 0.1%, 0.3% and 0.5% month-on-month; Both rose from the previous month to remain flat.

The reporter combed and found that among the 70 large and medium-sized cities, compared with the previous month, the cities with the largest increase in the sales price of new commercial housing include Yinchuan, which rose by 1.0%, Chengdu, which rose by 0.9%, Shijiazhuang, Harbin, Wuhan, Haikou, Chongqing, Tangshan, Huizhou rose 0.7%. In terms of second-hand housing, compared with the previous month, Chengdu rose by 0.7%, Shaoguan rose by 0.6%, and Shenzhen, Shaoguan, and Yueyang rose by 0.5%.

Although since April, with the release of the backlog of housing demand in the early stage, the market heat in some cities has declined, and market expectations have been lowered. The current real estate market still presents some positive factors.

The sales situation in the real estate market is generally acceptable. According to Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, in terms of sales, with the gradual emergence of policy effects and the release of accumulated demand under the previous epidemic situation, in the first four months, the sales area of ​​commercial housing in the country fell by 0.4% year-on-year, a decline faster than the previous three. Monthly narrowed by 1.4 percentage points; sales of commercial housing increased by 8.8%, 4.7 percentage points faster than the previous three months. Among them, in the first four months, the national residential sales area increased by 2.7%, and residential sales increased by 11.8%, both of which have accelerated. Sales in hot markets such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Greater Bay Area are generally improving.

From the perspective of real estate enterprises’ funds, affected by the improvement in market sales, the tightness of real estate development enterprises’ funds has eased. In the first four months, the funds in place for real estate development enterprises fell by 6.4% year-on-year, and the rate of decline narrowed by 2.6 percentage points compared with the previous three months.

“Although demand in the real estate market shows signs of recovery, real estate investment and development and construction are still declining. The real estate market as a whole is in a period of adjustment. To stabilize the real estate market and ensure and improve people’s livelihood, we still need to continue to work hard. In the next stage, as the economy recovers and improves, The policy of stabilizing the real estate market has taken effect, and market expectations have improved, and the real estate market is expected to gradually stabilize.” Fu Linghui said. (Economic Daily reporter Kang Shu)





