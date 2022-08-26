Listen to the audio version of the article

In August, fluctuating confidence for consumers and businesses. For the former, the index sees a slight improvement to 98.3 from 94.8 while the composite index of business confidence sees a slight retreat to 109.4 from 110.7. Looking at the individual series making up the consumer confidence index, there was an increase in all variables except for the assessments on the family’s economic situation and those relating to the possibility of saving in the future, which remained stable compared to last month.

During the month, in particular, the current and future economic climate recorded the most marked increases, passing, respectively, from 84.9 to 92.9, from 96.1 to 99.7 and from 92.9 to 96.4; the personal climate rose to a more contained extent (from 98.1 to 100.2). With reference to businesses, confidence is worsening in industry (the index is decreasing both in the manufacturing sector and in construction where it falls, respectively, from 106.4 to 104.3 and from 164.4 to 155.8) and in market services (from 103.9 to 103.3) while it definitely improves in retail (from 108.5 to 113.5).

As for the components of the confidence indices, both in manufacturing and in construction all the components of the index deteriorated. In relation to market services, both the opinions on orders and those on the business trend improved while the expectations on orders worsened. Finally, in the retail trade, the positive dynamics of expectations and, above all, of judgments on sales are associated with an increase in inventories. 《In August, the business confidence index decreased for the second consecutive month, settling on a level close to the average for the first four months of the year – reads the bank’s commentary note -. The trend of the overall index is determined by the evolution of confidence in the manufacturing and services sector, where the index falls for the second consecutive month, and by the negative dynamics of the confidence index in the construction sector. The views of entrepreneurs are more favorable in the retail sector where the confidence index rises for the fifth consecutive month. The consumer confidence index returns to rise after two consecutive months of decline and settles on the same level as last June》.